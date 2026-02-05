Listen Live
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on February 5, 2026

You know why we’re here!

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by the star-studded Grammy Awards, Cher going viral for her hilarious Luther Vandros mix-up, Colman Domingo shattering social media with his stunning Joe Jackson transformation, Lewis Hamilton kanoodling with Kim K In Paris, Cam Newton admitting it’s impossible for him to have platonic relationships with attractive women, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ari Lennox making her return to the series after announcing her ‘Vacancy’ Tour this Spring.

The shea butter stunner recently sent R&B lovers into a frenzy over her critically acclaimed new album Vacancy shaped by intention, patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom, and collaboration.

Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city tour kicks off on Sunday, April 12 at WAMU Theater in Seattle before making stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more and closing things out in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Lori Harvey and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Janerika Owens, Vicky Lauren, Monaleo, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

