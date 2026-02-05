‘Fake Tea!’ — BIA Shuts Down Rumors She Slept With This Married Rapper

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

BIA is putting a stop to a “whole lotta” online rumors.

A social media user recently asked the Massachusetts MC, “is it true you slept with J. Cole?” She quickly shut the claim down, calling cap and responding, “No & I have never slept with a married man ever. Fake tea.”

J. Cole and BIA previously collaborated on the 2022 track “LONDON,” and she recently revisited how the record came together during an interview. According to BIA, the collaboration was strictly professional from start to finish:

“He (J. Cole) had me go to the studio for a different song. I cut a verse for something when I went there and met him. On my way out, I asked him if we can play him something. We played him ‘LONDON,’ and he was ‘I love this song, this is my favorite song’. A week later I sent him the song telling him, ‘just sending this if you need something to listen to.’ He had said ‘can I take a stab at this?’ And we were like take a stab? You can have it.”

Showing that the collab came organically, and Cole was rocking with the song beforehand.

During that year, the Grammy Award winner was handing out features like candy. Appearing on records such as Benny The Butcher’s Johnny P’s Caddy” and YG’s “Scared Money.”

With the rumors addressed and the backstory clarified, BIA made it clear there was never anything more than music behind her collaboration with J. Cole.

J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

