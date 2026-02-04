Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

J. Cole Reveals 'The Fall-Off' Tracklist

J. Cole Reveals ‘The Fall-Off’ Tracklist: ‘Made With Intentions to Be My Last’

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J. Cole Drops Secondary Cover For Upcoming Album 'The Fall-Off'
Source: @realcoleworld / Instagram

Rap mogul J. Cole has revealed the tracklist for his double album The Fall-Off, set to release this Friday, Feb. 6.

The rapper said that he has intentions for this album to be his last.

The double album features 24 songs in total, with eleven tracks plus one bonus track on each album. The two parts of the album are titled Disc 29 and Disc 39. It is also possible that there are hidden features on the album.

Also Read: J. Cole Drops Surprise ‘Birthday Blizzard ’26’ Freestyles

“Disc 29 tells the story of me returning to my hometown at age 29. A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most.” J. Cole wrote in a post on Instagram, “I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life, my woman, my craft and my city.”

He continued, “Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39-year-old man. Older and a little closer to peace.”

The two-time Grammy award winner also provided insight on how The Fall-Off is a full circle moment from his 2007 mixtape, The Come Up.

“When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too.” Cole said.

Ahead of the release of The Fall-Off, J. Cole recently released a surprise EP for his birthday Jan. 28, titled Birthday Blizzard ’26. The Fall-Off also comes five years after his sixth studio release The Off-Season.

Disc29

  1. 29 Intro
  2. Two Six
  3. Safety
  4. Run A Train
  5. Poor Thang
  6. Legacy
  7. Bunce Road Blues
  8. Who TF 12 U
  9. Drum N Bass
  10. The Let Out
  11. Bombs in the Ville/Hit The Gas
  12. Lonely At The Top

Disc39

  1. 39 Intro
  2. Inevitable
  3. The Villest
  4. Old Dog
  5. Life Sentence
  6. Only You
  7. Man Up Above
  8. I Love Her Again
  9. What If
  10. Quik Stop
  11. And The Whole World Is The Ville
  12. Ocean Way

J. Cole Reveals ‘The Fall-Off’ Tracklist: ‘Made With Intentions to Be My Last’ was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018

Travis Scott Raps About Kylie Jenner's Breasts In New Song "Rosary"

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Jelly Roll Dances Around ICE Questions At Grammys

Hip-Hop Wired
Senate Entertainment Hearing in Washington

MAGA's Answer To Bad Bunny Is A Struggle TPUSA Halftime Show Headlined By Culture Vulture Kid Rock

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Opens Up On Being Overlooked By The Grammys

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

21 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close