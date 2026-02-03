Listen Live
Inside The Pre-Grammy Parties Everyone Was Talking About

Grammy weekend is never just about what happens inside the arena. Check out a gallery of photos from the 2026 pre-Grammy parties inside. 

Published on February 3, 2026

  • Pre-Grammy events like Clive Davis Gala unite music legends and rising stars in one room.
Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Grammy weekend is never just about what happens inside the arena. Before the trophies are handed out and the speeches go viral, Los Angeles transforms into a glittering playground of music, fashion, and celebration. Check out a gallery of photos from the 2026 pre-Grammy parties inside. 

The 2026 pre-Grammy parties are where the real magic often happens before Sunday night, with industry power players, rising stars, and legacy artists all stepping out to toast the biggest night in music. From iconic galas to intimate industry mixers, this year’s pre-Grammy circuit was a masterclass in culture, connection, and celebration.

Leading the charge, as always, was the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, held Jan. 31 at the Beverly Hilton. Long considered the crown jewel of Grammy weekend, the invitation-only affair honored Republic Records founders Monte and Avery Lipman and delivered its signature mix of prestige and star power. Legends and newcomers mingled freely, with appearances from Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, and Martha Stewart reminding everyone why this event remains untouchable. According to Billboard, the Clive Davis gala continues to be the one night where generations of music history share the same room, making it a rite of passage for artists at every stage of their careers.

Across town, the energy shifted but never slowed. The Global Affair emerged as one of the weekend’s most talked-about events, blending international flair with industry buzz. Known for attracting tastemakers, creatives, and executives from across the globe, the party reflected the increasingly global reach of today’s music scene. It was less about red carpets and more about vibes, making it a favorite for those who prefer authentic connections over flashbulbs.

The Primary Wave Pre-Grammy Party, held at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, delivered its own unforgettable moments. With a Def Leppard performance, the evening celebrated musical legacy while still feeling current and cool. The event highlighted Primary Wave’s unique position in the industry, honoring timeless catalogs while embracing new chapters for iconic artists, as noted by Billboard.

Beyond those marquee events, Grammy week was packed with standout gatherings from Warner Music Group, Spotify’s Best New Artist party, and Epic Records x Hennessy. Together, they created a nonstop itinerary that reflected the diversity and excitement of the music industry.

The pre-Grammy parties set the tone. They are where moments are made, collaborations spark, and fashion statements are born. Up next, we are diving into a gallery of our favorite moments from these unforgettable pre-Grammy celebrations, because if you blinked, you definitely missed something worth seeing.

Check out our favorite moments from the pre-grammy parties below:

Babyface

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Van Jones

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Winnie Harlow

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

The Lipmans

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Machine Gun Kelly “MGK”

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Ty Dolla $ign

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

EJAE

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Lil Jon & Jamila Sozahdah

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Chrissy Teigen

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

John Stamos

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna (left to right)

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Tyla

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Lizzo

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Sombr & Clive Davis

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Jelly Roll

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Halle Bailey

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Rapsody

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Verdine White & Shelly Clark

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Gayle King

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Mario

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Demi Lovato

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Faith Evans

Faith Evans
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Live Band On The Carpet

Primary Wave Celebrates 20 Years At Pre-Grammy Party
Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Janelle Monae & Ty Dolla $ign

Janelle Monae & Ty Dolla $ign
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ravyn Lenae

Ravyn Lenae
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Kehlani

Kehlani
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Tinashe & Ne-Yo

Tinashe & Ne-Yo
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

DJ Noodz & Kehlani

DJ Noodz & Kehlani
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Josh Levi

Josh Levi
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The Party

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Awards Party
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Food

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Awards Party
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Comment on some of your favorite pre-grammy moments below.

Inside The Pre-Grammy Parties Everyone Was Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

