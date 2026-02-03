GRAFH Curates A Peak Party Playlist Featuring His Favorite Artists

Source: OkayPlayer / iOne

GRAFH pulled up on OkayPlayer to curate his perfect party playlist.

Choosing from a wide selection of classic vinyl can feel overwhelming, but the New York MC made it look easy. OkayPlayer asked GRAFH which records he would spin if he were DJ-ing a party of his own.

He starts the night with a certified classic, El Niño by Def Squad, before following it up with Ready To Die by The Notorious B.I.G. From there, the playlist shifts gears with Prince’s “Purple Rain.” It’s safe to say GRAFH’s party soundtrack would be top-tier.

On a interview with Drink Champs, GRAFH opens up about how Kanye West helped him structure a perfect 16:

“I came in with Kanye; we came in at the same time. He taught me how to write bars and all that. I didn’t really know how to count bars. He don’t even know he taught me that. I was at his crib making records.”

Beyond the playlist talk, GRAFH has been staying busy musically. One of his recent releases, “Big League,” featuring Joyner Lucas, has already racked up nearly two million streams. Outside of music, the New York rapper also launched a youth-focused initiative in 2023 aimed at helping kids as a healthy form of self-expression.

“So we created a program to support this theory. I wanted to give kids an outlet that I didn’t have access to when I was in school. I didn’t learn how to express feelings, and as a result, my emotional intelligence suffered. Our “Music Therapy” program helps kids learn how to express themselves emotionally. Creatively, we all say things in the music that we never say out loud. It’s extremely therapeutic. Along with songwriting, we also incorporate financial literacy via entrepreneurship.”

Check out the full episode of GRAFH curating the perfect party playlist with OkayPlayer below.

