Listen Live
Close
News

Trump Slams Grammy Awards, Threatens Lawsuit Over Trevor Noah Joke

Donald Trump criticized the Grammy Awards and threatened legal action over a joke from host Trevor Noah.

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Donald Trump publicly criticized the Grammy Awards following remarks made during the ceremony. Trump responded after host Trevor Noah delivered a joke referencing Jeffrey Epstein.

During the broadcast, Noah made a brief comment about President Trump’s connection to the Epstein files and his desire to purchase Greenland. Trump reacted strongly after the joke circulated online. He accused the Grammys and Noah of defamation and political bias.

Trump has suggested legal action against Noah and the Grammy Awards. Trump framed the comment as reckless and false. He took to Truth Social to expound on his thoughts.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” the president wrote. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT.”

Trump has frequently criticized award shows and media outlets. He often accuses them of unfair treatment and political targeting. This incident followed that pattern.

Legal experts note that defamation claims face high standards. Public figures must prove false statements caused measurable harm. Jokes and satire often receive strong legal protection.

The controversy quickly spread across social media. Supporters and critics debated the comment and Trump’s response. The moment added another political flashpoint to a night that was supposed to be focused on music.

This is a developing story.

Kehlani and Leon Thomas Lead the R&amp;B Grammy Wins This Year

Kendrick Lamar Dominates the Grammys With Multiple Wins and Historic Milestone

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Grammys?

Trump Slams Grammy Awards, Threatens Lawsuit Over Trevor Noah Joke was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Microsoft Permanently Booted Jeffrey Epstein From Xbox Live For Being A Registered Sex Offender

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Sexyy Red Faces Backlash After Performing At Donald Trump Advisor’s Wedding

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Will Smith’s Arctic Nightmare — Actor Nearly Dies While Scuba Diving At The North Pole

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close