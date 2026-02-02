Listen Live
Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Popular comedian and pitchman Druski was spotted sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game with Bri Sky, an adult performer

Published on February 2, 2026

Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski sparked romance rumors after the funnyman was spotted sitting courtside with a notable adult performer. During the New York Knicks’ Sunday night (February 2) game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Druski was seen witting with Bri Sky, although it isn’t known the status of their relationship.

As spotted by TMZ Sports, Druski, 31, and Bri Sky, 26, were seen entering Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks and Lakers showdown, which boasted several other celebrities, including Fat Joe, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and the usual suspects.

While it isn’t known if the pair were out on a date night, the chatter is certainly going to go up from here, considering the Atlanta-based comedian’s large profile. Druski had a brief but high-profile dating period with Rubi Rose, which kicked off in 2024.

Bri Sky has been linked to YouTuber Nick Nayersina and has also been linked with Jake Paul. The two sat down next the aforementioned Lee, so there were plenty of cameras zooming in to see what’s what.

Druski’s profile is larger than ever with spots with T-Mobile, Prize Picks, and GoPuff under his belt. He also got the attention of some so-called “megachurch” pastors for a hilarious video he posted spoofing the spectacle at some of these establishments.

