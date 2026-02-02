Shakur Stevenson crushes Teofimo Lopez in savage championship display

On Saturday night boxing fans packed Madison Square Garden in New York City for a marquee showdown billed as The Ring 6, pitting Shakur Stevenson against Teofimo Lopez Jr. for the WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles. From the opening bell, the atmosphere was electric, fueled by months of anticipation and heated build-ups that saw both fighters vowing dominance.

Stevenson, an undefeated southpaw from Newark, New Jersey, entered the ring already a three-division world champion. Lopez, the reigning champion at junior welterweight and a proven knockout artist out of Brooklyn, carried the hopes of the home crowd and the title he had defended multiple times.

Unlike what many expected — a war of power and aggression — the fight quickly became a masterclass in boxing intelligence and precision. Stevenson took control early, using a crisp, effective jab and quick footwork to consistently disrupt Lopez’s rhythm. By the end of the first few rounds, it was clear that Stevenson dictated the pace, landing clean shots and frustrating Lopez’s attempts to mount a significant offense.

As the fight progressed, Stevenson’s dominance only grew. By the middle rounds, he had established a clear advantage in both accuracy and defense, even opening a cut over Lopez’s left eye. Lopez showed heart and tried to rally — particularly in the later middle rounds — but Stevenson’s tactical brilliance and speed kept him one step ahead.

After 12 rounds of near-total control, all three judges scored the bout 119–109 in Stevenson’s favor, meaning Lopez was credited with winning just a single round across the entire fight. Stevenson’s victory was not just a title win — it etched him into history as one of the sport’s few four-division world champions, a milestone reached by only a select group of boxing legends.

In his post-fight interview, Stevenson celebrated the night as vindication of his craft, emphasizing discipline and preparation, while also calling out other top fighters for future matchups. Meanwhile, Lopez — a formidable and respected champion — faced the challenge of reassessing his path forward after a rare loss.

The fight will be remembered not for dramatic knockouts, but for Stevenson’s clinical precision and strategic dominance, a performance that many analysts described as a defining moment in his already storied career.