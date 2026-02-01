Listen Live
Cardi B Takes On SNL With Live Performances & Comedic Cameo

Bringing The Bodega To SNL! Cardi B Takes On Saturday Night Live With Musical Performances, Makes A Comedic Cameo

Cardi B pulled double duty on SNL where she performed 'Errtime' and 'Bodega Baddie' before popping up in one of the episodes bilingual skits.

Published on February 1, 2026

Cardi B took time away from her Little Miss Drama tour rehearsals to perform on Saturday Night Live.

The Bronx-born rapper brought her high-octane performance energy to the stage for live versions of “Errtime” and “Bodega Baddie” before hopping into her comedy bag for the show’s “Immigrant Dad Talk Show” skit.

Cardi hasn’t done many live TV performances of her new tracks, so this marked a significant milestone in her new era. From breath control to costumes and choreography, the “Hello” rapper seems to be really stepping things up a notch. And if any of her fans were wondering if she’d be stage-ready after giving birth to her youngest child in November, her SNL appearance should put all worries to rest.

Aside from looking fabulous, Cardi’s growth as a performer was on full display and she looked like she was having a ball throughout the night.

She also joined in on the hijinks for the episode’s promos, appearing alongside her fellow Dominican Marcello Hernandez for a culturally specific moment and bringing the funny with host Alexander Skarsgard.

Cardi is keeping very busy between showing up to support her man, her man, her man, Stefon Diggs, as he makes his first Super Bowl appearance, giving fans a backstage pass to her tour rehearsals, and being a mom to her four young children.

But one thing’s for sure, she’s always being authentically herself. For her first performance on SNL in nearly a decade, she enlisted the help of the legendary Dominican artist El Prodigio and his band. Cardi made sure to publicly acknowledge her love and respect for him while expressing her joy at performing together on SNL.

We can’t wait to see where Cardi pops up next as we’re patiently awaiting the first clips from her tour. In the meantime, we’ll be looking for her on the sidelines as Diggs’ New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in next week’s Super Bowl. We know she’s going to give supportive WAG in a chic outfit.

The post Bringing The Bodega To SNL! Cardi B Takes On Saturday Night Live With Musical Performances, Makes A Comedic Cameo appeared first on Bossip.

