Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jarrell Miller's Hair Piece Punched Off During Kingsley Ibeh Fight

Jarrell Miller Gets His Hair Piece Punched Off During Kingsley Ibeh Fight & Immediately Goes Viral

Jarrell Miller’s wig was knocked loose mid-fight against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden and it went viral.

Published on January 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lopez v Stevenson - The Ring 6
Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

Shakur Stevenson is scheduled to take on Teofimo Lopez for the WBO Welterweight title Saturday night, but the early contender for viral moment of the night comes much lower on the card.

Earlier in the night, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, there was a match between Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and Kingsley Ibeh, where the former got his top literally knocked off.

The moment came in the second round when Miller was protecting his face as Ibeh let off a flurry of punches. It started with Ibeh’s right-handed uppercut and was followed by a left hook, which caused Miller’s hairpiece to temporarily bounce off his head.

With each punch, his toupe —hanging onto his crown for dear life— caught air before flopping back down.

Suddenly, Miller was activated, and between rounds, he ripped the hairpiece off his scalp and tossed it in the crowd with a smile on his face before getting back to work.

He found his rhythm in the second half of the 10-round fight and ended up winning by a split decision, 94-96, 97-93, and 97-93.

After the fight, he talked about his sudden hair loss, blaming some mystery shampoo he used at his mom’s house after recklessly not reading the label.

“I get to my mama’s house, and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table,” Miller said after the fight. “I shampooed, and that sh-t was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago. I called my manager and said get me one of those manes and I slapped that shit on real quick. Ibeh knocked that sh-t off. It’s funny, man. I’m a comedian, and you’ve got to make fun of yourself.”

This was the 37-year-old’s first fight since his April 2024 bout against Andy Ruiz Jr, which ended in a draw. It was part of his return to the ring after he was suspended for two years for a PED violation.

See social media’s reaction to Miller losing his hair but winning the fight below.

https://twitter.com/FINALLEVEL/status/2017802373138104418?s=20

Jarrell Miller Gets His Hair Piece Punched Off During Kingsley Ibeh Fight & Immediately Goes Viral was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
'Sanford And Son'

Grady Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' Star, Dies At 79

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Michael Watts

Texas Hip-Hop Icon DJ Michael Watts Has Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Tacos and Tequila
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Get Ready, H-Town: Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns April 11

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Schools Shut Down Monday Due to Incoming Winter Weather

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close