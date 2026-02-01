WATCH: Jarrell Miller’s Man-Unit Punched Off His Head by Kingsley Ibeh

Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

No one could have predicted the wild turn of events during Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller’s fight with Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden. The heavyweight bout, part of the undercard for the Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson super-fight, gave fans an unforgettable moment when Miller’s man-unit AKA as toupee, was punched off his head in the second round.

The crowd in New York City gasped as Ibeh landed a clean shot, causing Miller’s man-unit to literally peel off his head in the most dramatic way, flopping from his forehead to the back of his head. The stunned audience watched as Miller, ever the showman, leaned into the absurdity of the moment. Before the third round began, the 37-year-old heavyweight ripped off the toupee, tossed it into the stands, and stuck out his tongue with a laugh, embracing the chaos.

The wig slip quickly became the talk of the night, overshadowing the fight itself. Miller continued the bout with a ring of natural hair encircling his bald head, but the damage, both to his pride and his man-unit, was already done.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Miller, a controversial figure in the boxing world, is no stranger to headlines. Many fans remember him for his canceled 2019 fight against Anthony Joshua after failing a pre-fight drug test. This wasn’t his first run-in with controversy, as he had also failed drug tests in 2014 and 2020, tarnishing his reputation in both kickboxing and boxing.

RELATED STORY: Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested In Miami After 2 Week Manhunt

RELATED STORY: ‘I Felt Imprisoned By My Hair As A Little Girl’: Michelle Obama Gets Personal About Her Hair In A New Podcast Series

Saturday’s fight at Madison Square Garden added another chapter to Miller’s colorful career. The same venue where Anthony Joshua suffered his first professional loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 now played host to Miller’s toupee fiasco, a moment that will undoubtedly live on in boxing history.

As for Kingsley Ibeh, the man who delivered the fateful punch, he walked away with more than just a victory. He earned a place in the annals of boxing history as the fighter who literally knocked the hair off “Big Baby” Miller’s head.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

WATCH: Jarrell Miller’s Man-Unit Punched Off His Head by Kingsley Ibeh was originally published on blackamericaweb.com