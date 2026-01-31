FOX News’ Laura Ingraham Mistakes Nicki Minaj For Cardi B During On-Air Mix-Up, Critics Copiously Cackle—‘They Don’t Even Know She Is’

Source:

Fox News host Laura Ingraham had to backtrack after mistakenly mixing up Nicki Minaj with her longtime rap rival and resident WAPtivist Cardi B on air, a mix-up critics are copiously cackling over.

The hilarious on-air blunder occurred as the two discussed Nicki’s appearance at the President’s Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, where she declared herself the controversial Republican’s “No 1. Fan,” and reportedly donated between $150,000 and $300,000 to support his Trump Accounts initiative—individual retirement accounts designed to encourage early wealth-building, CNBC noted.

Ingraham told Bernie Moreno that she and a few other conservatives were “beyond disgusted” by the rapper’s lyrics and specifically cited “WAP” as one of the songs they found appalling, which, unless you’ve truly been living under a rock with no Wi-Fi, everyone knows is the hit song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump. Now, conservatives, including myself, were beyond disgusted by some of her lyrics in her songs over the years,” Ingraham said without a shred of doubt. “‘WAP,’ I won’t say what that stands for,” she continued.

At that point, Ingraham paused, apparently receiving an emergency fact-check via earpiece, and corrected herself.

“That’s Cardi B. Oh, that’s how bad I am. That’s Cardi B. Thank you, Sam, I stand corrected,” she said, as Moreno laughed at the error.

Later on in the segment, she tried to laugh off the big mix-up again, telling viewers, “I can’t believe I insulted Nicki Minaj in comparing her to Cardi B. That is so bad. Guess you can tell I’m a country music fan.”

The internet reacts to Laura Ingraham’s mix-up.

The internet, being the internet, wasted no time dragging Ingraham for the error. Some called the mix-up absolutely stupid, while others found it hilarious, especially considering that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have had a very public feud for years. Mixing them up is basically the pop-culture version of stepping on a landmine and/or just thinking that we all look alike.

DJ Judd summed it up perfectly: “Of all the possible reactions to Nicki Minaj joining the president at the White House today, confusing her with Megan Thee Stallion or Cardi B is probably the one that would make her the most angry!”

A few social media users said the moment was proof that, despite her public support for Trump and his administration, conservatives still didn’t take her seriously, or even recognize her, for that matter.

Democratic commentator Bakari Sellers also chimed in on X, writing bluntly: “We all look alike.”

Why are people dragging Nicki Minaj?

As previously reported, at the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, the “Anaconda” rapper gushed about how much she loves Trump before addressing the backlash over her public admiration for the president, making it clear she is unbothered, unmoved, and apparently unmuteable.

“I will say that I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She went on to say she would not allow Trump’s critics to “get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work.”

“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen,” she added.

Nicki was also gifted a shiny new Trump Gold Card granting her U.S. residency, because apparently, those come with celebrity perks now.

She followed up with a, let’s say, energetic message after the summit, writing on X:

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you.

Oh CitizenNIKA you are the moment. Gold Trump card free of charge.”

And, if that wasn’t enough, Nicki continued flaunting her pro-Trump support on Jan. 29 when she attended the premiere of Melania at the Trump-Kennedy Center.

What do you think of Laura Ingraham’s hilarious Nicki Minaj and Cardi B mix-up? Tell us in the comments section.

