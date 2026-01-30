Listen Live
Odeal Stops by The Day Party to Talk Music, Travel, and Cleveland

Artist and producer Odeal joined The Day Party to discuss music, travel, and creative growth.

Published on January 30, 2026

Live from Apple Music Studios LA
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Odeal stopped by The Day Party for an in-depth conversation with Z1079’s Ro Digga, DJ Ryan Wolf, and Crisis. The visit marked Odeal’s return to Cleveland during a stretch of heavy travel.

The multi-faceted artist described himself as a global creative, splitting time between cities and cultures. He joked about being welcomed as an honorary resident of Cleveland, while acknowledging the city’s extreme winter weather. The trip includes a DJ set later tonight, showcasing another side of his artistry.

Check out the entire interview below.

During the interview, Odeal explained how DJing fits into his creative process. He uses live sets to test unreleased music and explore sounds beyond his own catalog. He shared that his DJ style focuses on song selection rather than heavy scratching.

Odeal also spoke about his musical influences. He draws inspiration from R&B legends like Jodeci and 112, while also embracing global sounds. His travels through Brazil and South Africa exposed him to genres like Afro tech, amapiano, and baile funk.

The conversation continued and touched on his breakout success. Odeal earned Billboard Rookie of the Year recognition and landed on Spotify’s Artists to Watch list. He credited consistent support from listeners and tastemakers for pushing his career forward.

Ro praised Odeal’s song “Pretty Girls” and his project The Summer That Saved Me. Odeal shared which tracks best introduce new listeners to his sound. He emphasized staying authentic while continuing to evolve.

Odeal thanked Z1079 for the platform and promised to return to Cleveland soon! The appearance highlighted his versatility as both an artist and a DJ.

Odeal Stops by The Day Party to Talk Music, Travel, and Cleveland was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

