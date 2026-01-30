Listen Live
Celebrity

Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested! See The Mugshot!

Need For Speed? Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested For Excessive Speeding After Allegedly Driving Over 100 MPH — See The Mugshot!

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested Jan. 29 after investigators alleged she drove recklessly, tailgating and weaving through traffic. She was booked into Orange County Jail; bond was set at $500.

January 30, 2026

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson, widely regarded as one of the world’s premier sprinters, was arrested Jan. 29 in Florida after authorities alleged she was driving at an extremely high rate of speed.

According to reports from NBC News and TMZ, the Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody in the Orlando, Florida, area after law enforcement claimed she was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 25-year-old on a charge of dangerous excessive speeding, a violation that applies to drivers clocked at 100 mph or more.

Investigators allege Richardson was driving recklessly, citing claims that she was tailgating other vehicles and weaving across lanes to pass motorists, TMZ noted. Jail records show she was booked into the Orange County Jail, where her bond was set at $500.

Florida’s “super speeder” law, which went into effect July 1, prohibits drivers from traveling 50 mph over the posted speed limit or exceeding 100 mph, NBC News noted. A first offense can result in up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine, while a second conviction carries penalties of up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine. A second offense within five years also triggers a minimum 180-day suspension of driving privileges.

Richardson nor her team have come out with a statement following the incident. 

Sha'Carri Richardson mugshot

Sha’Carri Richardson mugshot. Credit : Orange County Sheriff’s Office

This isn’t the first time Sha’Carri Richardson has faced trouble with the law.

On the track, Richardson remains one of the most dominant figures. She earned a silver medal in the 100 meters and captured gold as part of the U.S. women’s 4×100-meter relay team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

In 2023, the decorated sprinter became one of the fastest women in the world during the World Championships when she won the 100 meters world title with a personal-best time of 10.65 seconds. But, off the track, she has faced several controversies that have drawn public attention.

In August 2025, Richardson was arrested following allegations that she assaulted her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She later apologized, telling fans in part, “I see myself. I’m taking this time to not only see myself, but to get help that overall is gonna reflect who I really am in my heart and my spirit.”

Coleman declined to pursue charges and publicly defended the sprinter. 

In 2021, Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended for one month after testing positive for THC in the U.S. Olympic trials, a result that prevented her from competing in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

RELATED CONTENT: Sha’Carri Richardson And Noah Lyles Become USA Track And Field Athletes Of The Year

