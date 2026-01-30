OWN’s ‘MAXXED OUT’ Exclusive Clip: Leah Lays Down The Law During A $20K Family Finance Intervention

Financial expert Leah Collins guides participants through money management and relationship repair.

A business owner struggles with bookkeeping, relying on 'vibes' over numbers to run her tea shop.

The show aims to provide practical tools for viewers to improve their finances and relationships.

Source: OWN / MAXXED Out

OWN is getting candid about cash, conflict, and consequence; and BOSSIP‘s got an exclusive clip of a high-stakes family finance intervention that includes a sister’s shaky money math—that she calculates “in her head.”

The Oprah Winfrey Network premiered MAXXED OUT on Saturday, Jan. 10, a bold new unscripted series that confronts the emotional and financial fallout of mismanaged money.

Airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Saturdays, the eight-episode series positions itself as both a financial intervention and a relationship reckoning, pulling back the curtain on debt-driven drama affecting families and friends across America.

At the center of the series is financial expert Leah Collins, who guides participants through high-stakes financial interventions.

Each episode dissects the “What were you thinking?” moments behind mounting debt and broken trust, pairing tough love with tangible tools designed to help individuals rebuild not only their finances, but their fractured relationships.

While MAXXED OUT delivers money makeovers, OWN says the series delivers practical guidance with personal healing, spotlighting how financial stress strains marriages, families, and partnerships, and how confronting the numbers can become a catalyst for lasting change.

Among the cases featured this season are a married couple of 10 years with two young daughters grappling with crushing debt and clashing financial philosophies; adult daughters confronting their mother over spiraling debt between $35,000 and $45,000 that has forced six family members into a two-bedroom apartment; and two sisters running a family business while navigating $90,000 in debt, medical expenses tied to a breast cancer diagnosis, and the added burden of being uninsured.

“MAXXED OUT isn’t just a show; it’s a mirror reflecting the financial pressures so many of us face and the ripple effect they have on our closest relationships,” said Drew Tappon, head of unscripted programming and development at OWN. “We want viewers to feel seen and understood, while also walking away with practical tools to rewrite their financial story and reclaim their peace of mind.”

MAXXED OUT Exclusive Clip:

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s new episode, viewers meet Krishna, who has borrowed $20,000 from her brother while struggling to manage her finances and grow her small tea business.

Enter MAXXED OUT host and financial expert Leah Collins, who is brought in to assess the books, identify revenue opportunities, and map out a plan that could help her scale her business and, ultimately, pay back her brother. Unfortunately for the brother who wants his money back, his sister is operating more on vibes than verified numbers.

When Collins asks how she tracks and manages her finances, the answer is simple:

“In my head,” says the entrepreneur.

Questions about profit margins, ingredient measurements, and bookkeeping are met with blank stares and candid confessions, including admitting she pours ingredients freely and lets her “ancestors tell [her] when to stop.”

And while Leah laughs it off, she wants to emphasize the severity of the situation.

“I’m concerned that Krishna isn’t taking the business aspect of her business seriously,” Leah says in the clip. “Because the operations, the bookkeeping, the accounting, all of that is what makes your business a business.”

As the conversation continues, Leah presses further, asking whether Krishna works outside of her business and if she reinvests any of that income back into it—and to no one’s surprise, the numbers are still funny.

“I mean, I’m not bad with numbers,” Krishna admits, “but I ain’t good either.”

Take an exclusive look below!

OWN’s Maxxed Out Airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 pm CT!

