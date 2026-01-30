Listen Live
Close
News

When Will I Get My Tax Refund? 2026 Details You Should Know

IRS says most tax refunds go out within about 21 days after e-filing and direct deposit.

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A calendar with the words Tax Day written in red on a specific date. Concept of tax deadline, income tax payment.
Source: Weerayut Chaiwanna / Getty

Tax filing season for the 2025 tax year is underway, and many taxpayers are wondering, “When will I get my tax refund?”

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting 2026 returns in late January, and most refunds start going out soon after a return is accepted.

Related Stories

The IRS says taxpayers who file electronically and choose direct deposit can generally expect refunds within about 21 days. If you file a paper return, your refund could take around six weeks or more to arrive.

This year could bring larger refunds on average, thanks to tax law changes. Analysts project the average refund could exceed $4,000, or about $1,000 more than last year.

Tracking your refund status is easier than ever. The IRS recommends using the online “Where’s My Refund?” tool, the IRS2Go mobile app, or an IRS online account. These tools update once a day and provide a projected deposit date.

Most refunds for the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Additional Child Tax Credit should arrive by early March for taxpayers using direct deposit. Timing varies by bank and refund type.

One major change for 2026 is the IRS phasing out paper checks for refunds. Most taxpayers must provide accurate direct deposit account and routing numbers to avoid delays.

Refund timing can also vary if your return needs extra review. Errors, missing information, or certain credits may push processing beyond the typical timeline.

The federal filing deadline is Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Filing early and electronically with direct deposit remains the best way to speed up your refund.

Tax Refunds Could Be Bigger Than Usual This Year — Here’s What You Should Know

President Trump Pardons MLB Legend Darryl Strawberry For Tax Evasion, Social Media Debates

When Will I Get My Tax Refund? 2026 Details You Should Know was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

DJ Michael Watts

Texas Hip-Hop Icon DJ Michael Watts Has Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hip-Hop Wired
Aspen Kartier

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Tacos and Tequila
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Get Ready, H-Town: Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns April 11

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Schools Shut Down Monday Due to Incoming Winter Weather

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close