Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
News

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

A recent poll placed Melania Trump dead last among all First Ladies in popularity, as her documentary film arrives in theaters with dismal reviews.

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

It looks like, as far as being First Lady goes, Melania Trump is viewed as the bottom of the heap. That’s according to a new ranking poll of historians, which was revealed in a CNN segment concerning the new documentary film about Trump set to open in theaters nationwide this weekend.

“You know, the critics, we don’t expect that the critics are going to like this film,” data journalist Harry Enten began, then adding: “Critics generally, at least historical critics, don’t really like Melania Trump either. I mean, just take a look.” The graphic then shows Melania Trump’s photo side by side with former FLOTUSes Margaret Taylor and Jane Pierce, the wives of former Presidents Zachary Taylor and Franklin Pierce, respectively. 

“I mean, just take a look. Historians, first lady rankings, the bottom three – dead last, Melania Trump,” Enten said, continuing: “When you’re next to Jane Pierce and Margaret Taylor, those are not particularly good. Although we were able to get a colored photo of Melania Trump.” The survey was conducted by the Siena Research Institute.

The ranking was an alarm bell for the potential success – or lack thereof – for the First Lady’s documentary film, Melania, which was produced by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who reportedly invested $75 million into the project. It has gotten heavy promotion from President Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social media platform to call the film a “MUST WATCH” and declared that theaters were “selling out fast!”

Outside of the administration, however, there doesn’t seem to be much hope that people will rush out to see the film. Enten opened the segement stating that projections for the documentary’s opening weekend could see it bring in just $1 million. He compared it to the opening weekend numbers for Michael Moore’s Farenheit 9/11, which amounted to $41 million. 

“The bottom line is this: at this point, the belief is, part of the reason why the film is not going to do all that well is that there‘s a belief that the film is not all that good,” Enten concluded. The film, directed by Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, was not screened for critics prior to its release on Friday (January 30), which is seen as a sign that the studio has no faith in the movie’s success.

Photo: Getty

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Birthday Bash ATL 2023: T.I., Jadakiss, & Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Birthday Bash ATL Celebrates 30 Years With T.I. As Headliner

Hip-Hop Wired
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Ye AKA Kanye West Inks Deal With Gamma For 'Bully' LP

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Speaks Alongside Tesla Vehicles At The White House

Tesla Discontinuing Flagship Model S & Model X EVs To Build Robots

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

Alleged Victim of Diddy Is Suing 50 Cent Over "Distorted Account" In Netflix Diddy Docuseries

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Warming Center
News  |  J. Bachelor

Stay Safe, H-Town: A List of Houston-Area Warming Centers

39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Schools Shut Down Monday Due to Incoming Winter Weather

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close