DAILY DILEMMA: “Woman Says Black Women Are Lazy!”

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

The phone lines at The Madd Hatta Show lit up this week during the popular “Daily Dilemma” segment, as listeners responded with passion and outrage to a viral audio clip attacking the work ethic of Black women. The controversy stemmed from comments made by a guest named Jen on the Nothing But the Truth podcast, whose sweeping generalizations about Black women sparked a heated on-air conversation about stereotypes, economic reality, and community respect.

In the clip from the podcast, the guest claimed that “a lot of Black women are lazy” and lack the drive for independent success. She specifically targeted women working as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). She suggested most women “rely on Section 8 housing because they simply want to be “taken care of.” Her comments, which dismissed the hard work of essential healthcare workers earning hourly wages, drew immediate condemnation from the Majic 102.1 audience community but some agreed!

Listeners were quick to call in, eager to dismantle the narrative and defend the dignity of Black women in the workforce. One caller, a female healthcare professional, offered a powerful rebuttal to the guest’s dismissal of CNAs.

“First of all, she is wrong for that because sometime in life you have to crawl before you walk,” the caller stated. She shared her own journey of advancement, noting that she began her career as a CNA before becoming a Nurse Practitioner. “Being a CNA, there is nothing wrong with that… get that hands-on experience. It’s good.”

While the majority of the feedback centered on defending the community, the segment highlighted the complexity of the conversation. A male caller, identifying as a military veteran, phoned in to agree with the podcast guest, citing obesity rates and lifestyle choices as evidence to support the “lazy” label. His comments about women “eating instead of dancing” at clubs added fuel to an already fiery dialogue.

The episode served as a microcosm of a larger discussion happening across Black America regarding how women are perceived and the internal and external pressures they face. For the listeners of the Madd Hatta Show, the “Daily Dilemma” wasn’t just radio fodder—it was a necessary defense of their mothers, sisters, and daughters against harmful caricatures.

