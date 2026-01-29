Kristy Scott Breaks Silence With Raw, Real-Life Vlog, Says She’s ‘Still Shaking’ After Desmond Scott Split

Kristy Scott takes time to heal, prioritizing self-care and learning who she is outside the relationship.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty/ Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott

Kristy Scott is stepping into a new chapter, and she’s finally opening up about what life looks like after filing for divorce from her husband of more than a decade, Desmond Scott.

Kristy Scott hinted at “new beginnings” in brand new YSL campaign.

On Jan. 26, the mom and social media star debuted a new campaign video celebrating her partnership with YSL Beauty. In the clip, the 30-year-old stuns in a black-and-white, curve-hugging dress as she gets glammed at home before finishing the look with a spritz of YSL’s Libre Berry Crush perfume. Subtle but telling, Kristy Scott hinted at what’s ahead by referencing “new beginnings” in the caption.

She added, “My latest bathroom addition, @yslbeauty libre berry crush with raspberry and coconut. Giving sweet, sexy, and bold.”

Fans flooded the comments with praise for her look and her glow, though a few couldn’t help but ask if her signature humor, like her viral high-heel flip videos, would make a comeback in the future.

“I miss the silly videos,” one user wrote.

Kristy Scott opened up about the divorce for the first time in a new grocery haul video.

A few days later, on Jan. 28, Kristy addressed those comments and got candid about how emotional this period has been. She admitted she was “literally shaking” and nervous to open up, sharing that it was also her first time grocery shopping in public since announcing the divorce.

She revealed that her “nervous system” was “shot,” but even then, fans couldn’t help but notice her confidence as she strutted through the store in a furry white coat. Kristy explained that she was taking it day by day, and felt somewhat liberated now that she could get anything she wanted in the store. Although cooking was never her forte, the social media star said she was looking forward to turning a new leaf.

“It’s like the start of a new decade,” she added. “I think I’m just going to take advantage of learning who I am even more and what I like and just diving into my hobbies more.”

When it comes to returning to her comedic skits, Kristy was honest about needing more time. She shared that she’s not in the right headspace for that type of content just yet, but she hasn’t ruled it out.

“I can’t lie and say that I want to be flipping around my living room right now, but we’ll get there,” she continued. “I’m just figuring things out and trying to move forward the best that I can.”

For now, she wants her return to “feel organic” and plans to focus on herself and strengthen her social life. She also reassured fans that things behind the scenes are calm amid the divorce.

“Thankfully, there’s not really any drama right now, so we’re in the clear,” she added.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with support, cheering her on as she embraces this new phase.

As previously reported, after more than a decade together, Kristy Scott, 30, filed for divorce from Desmond Scott, 32, on Dec. 30, 2025, citing alleged infidelity as the reason for the split. The former couple, who married in 2014 after four years of dating, share two sons, Vance and Westin.

It’s clear Kristy is moving forward with intention, grace, and a little bit of sparkle.

What do you think of Kristy Scott’s message?

The post Kristy Scott Breaks Silence With Raw, Real-Life Vlog, Says She’s ‘Still Shaking’ After Desmond Scott Split appeared first on Bossip.

