Chanel In NYC, Valentino In Paris - Tyla Is In Her Fashion Bag

Tyla flips Chanel's signature style, serving sexy yet chic looks on The Tonight Show

Tyla attends Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, rocking both soft glamour and '90s throwback Valentino

Tyla's versatile fashion influence spans music, culture, and continents

As some of our favorite Black women celebrities continue to dominate fashion headlines — from awards season red carpets to Paris Fashion Week street style slays — it’s now Tyla’s turn to remind the world that she loves to put it on. This week, the “Water” singer took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage. And she did not disappoint.

Tyla rocked a Chanel look that had some of us doing double takes. This was not the classic Chanel moment we’re used to.



Tyla flipped the brand’s signature aesthetic on its head, serving dangerously sexy while still playing with Chanel’s iconic textures, prints, and luxury details. She didn’t step out in a perfectly buttoned-up tweed suit or a prim little mini dress.

Instead, she gave us something way more Tyla.





Her outfit featured a see-through red-and-white printed top layered around her shoulders with a black bra. Dramatic pearl strands and necklaces added to the chicness of the look. Her skirt was equally daring, playful, and fashion-girl fearless. It featured the same see-through print in red and white.

It was giving “this is not your mother’s Chanel.” That’s exactly why it worked. Tyla continues to prove she’s not afraid to take fashion risks. She’s here to make high fashion feel younger, hotter, and way more trendy.



And just when everyone was still talking about her Fallon performance look, she hopped on a plane and popped up in Paris alongside the other stylish stars attending Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.





Tyla Goes From Late Night Chanel to Valentino In Paris





Tyla attended the Valentino show in a tan mini dress covered in floral detailing that felt flirty, fun, and perfectly fitted for her vibe. The look showed off her love of soft glamour while still keeping things bold and showing showing body-ody-ody.



Then she stepped out again later, switching the mood completely. Her Valentino after-party outfit screamed ‘90s fashion girl.



This time, she rocked low-rise indigo capri jeans, a super-cropped white tank, and a lush, nude-toned fur jacket that gave full throwback luxury. She finished the look with classic Valentino heels featuring those signature gold pyramid studs.

In the span of just a few days, Tyla went from Chanel on late-night TV to Valentino in Paris, serving completely different fashion moods without missing a beat. The sultry singer is the epitome of music and fashion influence across waters and cultures.



She’s moving coast to coast, look to look, and doing it all with the kind of style that we love.



