Win a Four Pack to the Children’s Museum Black History Celebration

Published on January 29, 2026

Children's Museum of Houston
Children’s Museum Houston and Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center are celebrating Black History Month all February with a month long lineup of performances activities and storytelling that honor Black history culture creativity and courage. From ancient African traditions to modern day trailblazers families are invited to learn create move and be inspired through experiences designed to spark curiosity empathy and confidence in young minds.

Children's Museum of Houston
Enter for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to The Black History Month Celebration at The Children’s Museum Houston. 

The Children’s Museum Houston Black History Month Celebration takes place Saturday February 7 2026 and features a full day of engaging programming. Highlights include a theatrical performance by Express Children’s Theatre youth voices from MLK Oratory Contest winners Black History Month story times master storytelling from Manning Mpinduzi Mott hands on activities inspired by Ruby Bridges and a kindness pledge reminding families that one person can make a difference.

Throughout February the museum will also host Black History Month Free Family Night Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Each evening features live performances and interactive experiences including hip hop dance West African drumming African dance workshops and musical explorations of spirituals and songs of resilience that celebrate unity creativity and healing.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW TO ENTER

In addition Story Time Saturdays with ABC13 KTRK invite families to gather each Saturday at 1 p.m. for special guest led readings by local journalists. These story times highlight Black history culture and community while connecting literacy representation and inspiration through voices families recognize making history feel personal powerful and accessible for young learners.

