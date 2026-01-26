Snatched Sister, Sister! Jackée Harry Details Her Deep-Plane Facelift After ‘Ozempic Face’ Fears–‘I Look So Fabulous’

Jackée Harry underwent a facelift due to rapid weight loss causing 'Ozempic face' and sagging skin.

The procedure boosted her confidence, allowing her to go out without makeup.

Her much younger partner encouraged her to embrace her natural beauty, but she surprised him with the results.

Jackée Harry is the latest seasoned hottie to go under the knife to keep her youthful glow, and the snatched Sister, Sister!, star is looking GOOD!

Source: Todd Williamson / Peacock

The legendary TV actress, 69, opened up about her “deep-plane facelift” in an exclusive with People. Harry revealed that a 50-pound weight loss spurred by GLP-1 injections left her with a face that sagged.

“It’s like every time I looked in the mirror I went, ‘Uh uh, I’m gonna have to do something.’ I’m not growing gracefully, and I accept it… but I don’t,” she said.

According to her surgeon, Dr. Patrick Davis, Harry’s appearance was due to a condition called “Ozempic face,” where the rapid weight loss caused by the popular drug causes unwanted hanging skin.

“If you have a more dramatic or fast weight loss, it makes sense that you’re going to have a deflation in certain areas, especially in the face,” Davis told People. “You can not only lose fat, but you can also lose some muscle volume as well.”

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

He continued, “So Jackée, her neck was of concern for her. It had been full and then when we have fat loss, it leaves behind some of the deeper muscles and the skin itself is more loose. And the cheeks as well had become more aged in more of a vertical manner.”

Though being less than six months post-op, Harry already feels more confident in her appearance.

“I only look in the mirror about a thousand times, every half hour,” she told People. “I’m totally satisfied. My neck and my chin…I mean, it’s the bomb! I have no complaints. I still have some pain, but six more months and I’ll be perfect in terms of the swelling. But it looks good, and I’m still Jackée. She continued, “I definitely am more confident because I’ll walk out now without thinking about that. Whereas before, you couldn’t get me to even take the trash out without makeup.”

When it comes to her major weight loss, the Days of Our Lives actress says she’s back down to a size 10 after three decades.

“It’s a good feeling.. Everything fits so well, and I look so fabulous. I have to calm myself down,” she said. Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

And we know the queen is always down for a ki. When chatting with Tamron Hall about her new look, the daytime talk show host asked about Jackée’s relationship with a much younger man and how it played into her decision to have work done.

“Just extra confidence that you can…you know…” she said with her signature laugh.

She did reveal to Tamron that her man loved her as she was and that he encouraged her to change nothing at all.

“You don’t need it. Use what God gave you,'” she said of her man’s advice.

This played into her decision to hide her procedure from him. Harry told Tamron that she surprised him with her post-op results.

Well, surprise! Because our good sis Jackée looks good. Dr. Davis did his big one!

