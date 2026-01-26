Kalani Bagsby Is The Plus-Size WAG We Can’t Get Enough Of

Bagsby's fashion line 'First and Fine' promotes inclusivity, despite facing hate for her relationship and appearance.

Bagsby's game day outfits have taken over TikTok, showcasing her diverse style from collegiate to gothic to glam.

Sports and fashion are increasingly intertwined, with athletes and their partners setting trends and launching businesses.

Source: Kalani Bagsby

Kalani Bagsby might have opted out of being a sports reporter because she wasn’t in love with the camera, but that didn’t stop it from chasing her. Her relationship with Dallas Cowboys star Tyler Booker has turned her into a top-tier WAG.

She is expanding what that looks and feels like with her inclusive fashion line “First and Fine.”

“I’ve always loved public relations and managing social media and sports — that was my thing,” Bagsby told People. “I always wanted to be a sports reporter — well, that’s what I thought I wanted to be — but then I quickly realized I didn’t really like being in front of the camera.”

Love forced her to the forefront of the media, where her personal sense of fashion reigns supreme.

Game Day Glam

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her game day outfits have taken over TikTok. She shows support for her man using embellished ties, customized vests, and huge chains. She dominates in denim as well. One game day fit features her in a Black fringe skirt with Booker’s last name spanning the front in white block letters. Another included a light-washed skirt featuring a portrait of her man in uniform. She paired that with a black leather jacket with his autograph spelled out in a smattering of dainty rhinestones.

Related: Lizzo’s Barbie-Pink Moment Has The Girls Talking

Her style switches frequently. She goes from collegiate style fits to gothic ones to glam ones. In one snapshot she wears a tee with Booker’s name in a gothic script with a grungy style skirt, proving edgy has no size. At a time when thinspiration is flooding algorithms, and plus-size lines like Chromat are closing, her beauty being seen in the spotlight is radical.

Sports Meets Style

Sports have become increasingly important in fashion and beauty. Athletes and their significant others have always had an impact but their platforms are more powerful than ever. They have been setting trends on social media. WAGs like Kash Doll, Normani, and Coco Jones have been showing up courtside and on the sidelines looking amazing. Simone Biles has everyone waiting on her weekly looks.

Bagsby’s company is one example of how the connection between sports and style is showing up in business. Angel Reese, who walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, recently invested in the cult favorite skincare brand Topicals. Sha’Carri Richardson is a brand ambassador for Olay.

Bagsby might not be a fan of the term WAG, according to People, but she plays the part very well, attending team and community events in style.

The pair began dating in college, and they migrated to Texas together when Booker was drafted. They are one of the cutest young couples in the league.

Related: Kysre Gondrezick: True To The Game

Facing Hate

Not everyone appreciates their love though. When Bagsby was featured on an NFL page labeled as Booker’s significant other he was met with some hate.

She handled it like a class act, willing to be exposed to negativity knowing that it might uplift someone else.

“My whole thing is I just really want to let everyone know that you’re beautiful in your own body,” she told People. “You don’t have to fit a certain standard, because clearly I don’t, and I love myself and it may take time to be confident and love yourself, but trust, like it will come.”

“That doesn’t matter because I know I’m that representation and I know that it’s helping other girls that look like me be confident in themselves,” she added.

We love to see it!

DON’T MISS:

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

Kalani Bagsby Is The Plus-Size WAG We Can’t Get Enough Of was originally published on hellobeautiful.com