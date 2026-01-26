Listen Live
Neptunes Era Back: Clipse and Pharrell Take Over Grammys 2026

While pop stars dominate the night, Clipse is bringing street rap energy back to the Grammys — with Pharrell right where he belongs.

Published on January 26, 2026

Legendary Virginia duo Clipse will perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking a rare and highly anticipated moment for longtime fans — and they won’t be doing it alone. Pharrell Williams, the Grammy-winning producer, artist and creative force behind the Neptunes, is also set to take part in the performance, bringing the full circle moment back to one of hip-hop’s most influential partnerships.

Clipse, made up of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, helped define early-2000s rap with their sharp lyricism, street narratives and minimalist Neptunes production. Their influence has only grown over time, with Pusha T later becoming one of the genre’s most respected solo artists, while No Malice stepped away from the spotlight before reuniting with his brother for select projects and appearances.

Their Grammy performance signals not just a reunion, but a celebration of legacy. With Pharrell joining them on stage, viewers can expect a performance rooted in classic hip-hop authenticity while still feeling modern and polished — a hallmark of Pharrell’s enduring creative vision. The trio’s history stretches back more than two decades, with Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Neptunes production shaping Clipse’s iconic sound on tracks that helped push Southern and East Coast rap into a new era.

While the Recording Academy has yet to reveal which songs Clipse will perform, anticipation is already building around the possibility of hearing classic hits, new material, or a medley that honors their catalog. For many hip-hop fans, the performance represents a reminder of rap’s foundation — lyric-driven, uncompromising and rooted in storytelling.

As award shows continue to balance mainstream pop moments with genre-defining performances, Clipse and Pharrell’s appearance stands out as one of the most culturally significant moments of the night. When they take the Grammy stage, it won’t just be a performance — it will be a statement about hip-hop’s past, present and enduring influence on music’s biggest night.

