Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Draya Michele's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram

The Baddest Aquarius! A Good Googly Gallery Of Draya Michele’s Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram

Enjoy our cake day collection of Draya's screen-sizzling posts on Instagram

Published on January 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 20

The baddest Aquarius!

House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand
Source: Rich Fury/Getty Images

For the past decade, professional baddie Draya Michele has stunned as one of social media’s biggest obsessions so it’s only right that we celebrate her 41st birthday with a sun-kissed gallery of her hottest thirst traps on the gram.

Most recently, the model/entrepreneur continued her boo’d up era with 23-year-old Phoenix Suns star Jalen Green who cozied up with her on their sexy date night in Brooklyn, New York.

This comes a few months after her baller boo revealed a large back tattoo of Draya’s face while getting his hair braided. The portrait stretched across his upper back, making it one of the biggest personal statements he’s made about their relationship yet.

Naturally, the clip quickly went viral, with the tattoo immediately trending across social media.

Months earlier, Draya and Jalen gushed about their precious new bundle of joy with a post showing off their daughter and confirming her name, Lyght Green.

“Daddy’s girl,” Green wrote, tagging Burberry while twinning with his baby girl in a series of photos. In a complementary post, Draya confirmed the cutie’s name when she posted her on Instagram Stories: “My daughter @lyghtgreen says hello,” the model wrote.

Aww love, babies and basketball! We love to see it!

What’s your favorite Draya Michele moment? Tell us down below and enjoy our sun-kissed gallery of Draya’s hottest thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/drayamichele/p/C4bA6-fLjPb/?hl=en

The post The Baddest Aquarius! A Good Googly Gallery Of Draya Michele’s Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram appeared first on Bossip.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920

The Baddest Aquarius! A Good Googly Gallery Of Draya Michele’s Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26

No F**** To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

Hip-Hop Wired
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Announces He Has 'Billion Dollar Lawyer' Doc In The Works

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud India 2025

Don Toliver Announces New Album 'OCTANE' With Cinematic Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Warming Center
News  |  J. Bachelor

Stay Safe, H-Town: A List of Houston-Area Warming Centers

News  |  Weso

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Ciudad de Akron organiza evento infantil para despedir 2025
8 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

Heck No!: 8 Habits We’re Not Carrying Into 2026

19 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close