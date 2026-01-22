Drake Appeals “Not Like Us” Dismissal Of Defamation Lawsuit

Drake suffered a legal blow late last year when his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) was dismissed. Going back to the legal drawing board, Drake filed an appeal this week, hoping to obtain the damages he sought in the earlier matter.

Rolling Stone reports that it obtained the 60-page brief outlining Drake’s case against UMG, citing that the earlier dismissal gives way to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track to lay forth claims that the Canadian superstar is a “certified pedophile,” which could read as factual to outsiders.

“The court effectively created an unprecedented and overbroad categorical rule that statements in rap diss tracks can never constitute statements of fact,” a part of the brief read.

It appears that the OVO honcho’s legal team wants to attach the idea that Lamar’s bars are not only inflammatory and damaging to Drake’s business dealings, but also harmful, as it will set a precedent legally that others may not be able to sue for defamation in matters such as this.

Lamar’s diss track went on to become a smash hit, all but cementing him as the winner of the pair’s feud despite at one time being collaborators. The Compton lyricist used several points in the track to attack Drake’s character and ran with jabs alleging that his rival pursued relationships with minors.

The diss war between the pair is still one of the more potent clashes in recent times, considering the stature of the pair and their individual success.

Drake is currently readying the release of his upcoming studio album, Iceman. Kendrick Lamar has kept a relatively low profile since releasing his GNX project and going on a world tour.

