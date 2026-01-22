Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 22, 2026
In this edition of “What We Need to Know,” we are looking at stories that celebrate our history, protect our finances, and reconnect our spirits. From politics, cultural controversies, and the financial shifts ahead, ensuring we don’t go a day without being informed and aware. Let’s dive into the key updates you need to know.
Michelle Obama on Female Leadership
Mrs. Obama recently made headlines after clarifying that her previous remarks about the country not being “ready” for a woman president were made in humor. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she emphasized that while progress takes time, the United States is indeed moving toward electing a female commander-in-chief. However, she urged for honest, difficult conversations about why resistance to female leadership persists among some voters. Pointing to the electoral losses of highly qualified candidates like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, Mrs. Obama reminded us that the path forward requires confronting these biases head-on.
Nike and LeBron James Face Backlash
A storm of controversy has erupted involving Nike and NBA icon LeBron James. The backlash centers on the release of the “LeBron 23 Under the King” sneaker, a design drawing inspiration from the signage of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis—the sacred site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. While the shoe was intended to honor James’ historic 51-point performance on MLK Day in 2008, the execution has been widely criticized as “tasteless and tone-deaf.” The National Civil Rights Museum stated they were unaware of the design, and social media users have slammed the decision, calling it shameful. The incident has reignited the frequent question asked by Black consumers when corporations misstep: “Who was in the room when this decision was made?”
IRS Leadership Shakeup Ahead of 2026 Tax Season
Just days before the 2026 filing period begins, the IRS announced a major leadership shakeup. This overhaul is part of an effort to modernize the agency as it implements new tax laws signed by President Trump. Key appointments include whistleblower Gary Shapley as deputy chief of criminal investigation and Gerard Koopman as chief tax compliance officer. Wilkes warns that the upcoming season could be rocky following mass layoffs and the rollout of new tax relief measures for tips, overtime, and older Americans.
Stay locked in, stay vocal, and as Sybil says: “Be informed, be empowered.”
