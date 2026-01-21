Listen Live
'House Of Villains' Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

Villainous Vixens Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Jackie Christie, & Drita D’Avanzo Starring In ‘House Of Villains’ Season 3

The captivating reality competition returns next month on a new platform and promises to be the craziest season yet.

Published on January 21, 2026

  • House of Villains brings together infamous reality TV personalities to compete for the 'Ultimate Supervillain' title.
1 of 2

Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Reality TV royalty herself is returning for House Of Villains Season 3, and Peacock has locked in a premiere date of Thursday, February 26, with the first three episodes dropping on that day to kick off the chaos.

This new season will stream exclusively on Peacock and bring together some of the wildest, funniest, and most notorious reality TV personalities under one roof to compete for $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

For those who aren’t already obsessed, this is a one-of-a-kind reality competition series that originally launched on E! in October 2023 before moving to Peacock for its third season.

Hosted by the hilarious Joel McHale, the show brings together infamous reality TV alums and forces them to scheme, strategize, and throw shade as they compete in challenges, vote each other out, and literally live together in one mansion.

Fans love it for the unpredictability, the tea-spilling confessionals, the shady confrontations, and the pure, juicy drama that only reality villains can deliver. Across the first two seasons, the show has sparked intense social media discussion, from controversial tie votes to jaw-dropping alliances, which keep viewers coming back for more.

Check out the official teaser for the upcoming season below.

Past winners have only added to the legend. Season 1 crowned Tanisha Thomas of Bad Girls Club, while Season 2 saw Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) snatch victory in a dramatic finale.

Those wins set the bar high, but this next installment promises even bigger battles for that supervillain crown – especially with New York gunning for the title one more time.

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Meet the villains of House Of Villains season 3 on the flip!

Jackie Christie (Basketball Wives)

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Drita D’Avanzo (Mob Wives)

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK

Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother)

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK

Tyson Apostol (Survivor, The Challenge)

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK

Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors)

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK

Plane Jane (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

House of Villains - season 3
Source: PEACOCK

Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island: USA, The Challenge)

House of Villains - season three
Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Ashley Mitchell (The Challenge)

Ashley Mitchell
Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset)

Christie Quinn
Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules, The Traitors)

Tom Sandoval
Source: PEACOCK/ HOUSE OF VILLAINS

The roster blends social strategists, physical competitors, chaotic talkers, and shade masters — literally the perfect storm for weekly “did you see what they said?” moments.

What To Expect From Season 3

So what can fans really expect? Think more wild alliances, unexpected betrayals, viral fights, and mental gameplay that will have you yelling at your screen. This season’s move to Peacock also means wider streaming access, so binging or keeping up live on Thursdays will be a vibe all its own. Episodes drop weekly after the premiere, so get your watch party squads ready and your reactions curated — Season 3 is shaping up to be one for the history books.

Get ready, because if the cast and early buzz are any indication, House of Villains Season 3 will be action-packed, filled with tea, and downright legendary, and you do not want to miss a single shady second.

The post Villainous Vixens Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Jackie Christie, & Drita D’Avanzo Starring In ‘House Of Villains’ Season 3 appeared first on Bossip.

