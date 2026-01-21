Def Jam Recordings Expands Its Legendary Footprint To China

The iconic hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings is expanding its global footprint with the launch of Def Jam Recordings China. Universal Music Greater China announced the new division, which will be headquartered in Chengdu, a city widely recognized as the country’s hip-hop capital. This move extends Def Jam’s celebrated 40-year legacy into one of the world’s most dynamic music markets.

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

The new label is dedicated to discovering and developing local hip-hop talent. It aims to support artists who are telling contemporary stories through Chinese language and culture. By establishing a presence in Chengdu, Def Jam China is tapping into a vibrant creative hub known for its strong street culture and live entertainment scene. This strategic decision reflects a commitment to fostering authentic, culturally grounded music.

To guide this mission, Def Jam Recordings China has enlisted prominent Chinese rappers Xie Di, Yitai Wang, and Deng Dianguo “DDG” as special guest curators. They will help identify and mentor the next wave of talent from across the nation.

Furthermore, the label has partnered with Migu, a major digital content platform. This collaboration will focus on developing “Guofeng Hip-hop,” a unique style that merges traditional Chinese cultural elements with modern production. The partnership covers everything from content creation and marketing to live performances, ensuring comprehensive support for artists.

Leaders at Universal Music Group and Def Jam have emphasized that the goal is not to replicate past success but to empower Chinese artists to define hip-hop on their own terms. This launch represents a significant investment in the future of Chinese urban music and its potential to resonate with audiences worldwide.