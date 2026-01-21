Listen Live
Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Reboot: Anthony Anderson Hosts Talent Revival

"Netflix is reviving the iconic 'Star Search,' with Anthony Anderson as host, bringing fresh talent and star-studded judges to the spotlight."

Published on January 21, 2026

Netflix is bringing back the iconic talent competition “Star Search,” with Anthony Anderson taking the reins as the host. This reboot aims to spotlight emerging talent across various entertainment fields, from singing to comedy, and promises a fresh, modern twist on the classic format. Anderson, known for his charisma and humor, is expected to bring his unique energy to the show, making it a must-watch for fans of talent competitions.

47th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The show will also feature a panel of celebrity judges, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, adding star power and expertise to the mix. Behind-the-scenes glimpses reveal a high-energy production, with Anderson expressing excitement about discovering the next generation of stars.

This revival is part of Netflix’s strategy to expand its reality and competition show offerings, appealing to a broad audience. With its nostalgic roots and contemporary updates, “Star Search” is set to captivate both longtime fans and new viewers.

