Kanye To Perform In India For The First Time in April

Rapper Kanye West has plans to travel to India to perform in the spring of this year.

According to PinkVilla, they learned that the rapper is set to visit India in April 2026 for a massive concert tour, making it the first time the artist will visit the country to perform.

It is unclear whether West will be performing one show or multiple shows in the country, or whether this is part of a major concert series for the artist.

West has visited India under different circumstances, including reports of a spiritual retreat in 2009 and to promote his fashion label in 2012.

The potential performance comes after a major fallout for the rapper and producer, mainly stemming from his comments of hate speech and antisemitism, which has limitedthe places he can perform. In July 2025, Slovakia’s Rubicon Festival dropped him from its lineup, along with South Korea, following the release of his song “Heil Hitler.”

The performance in India coincides with the anticipation his upcoming album Bully, which was set to release last summer but is slated to release at the end of January.

