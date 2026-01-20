A$AP Rocky Announces ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ World Tour

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

This spring, rapper A$AP Rocky will kick off his world tour for his newest album, Don’t Be Dumb, his first studio album in eight years.

The world tour is set to launch on May 27 in Chicago. The 42-date tour will travel across North America and Europe before ending in Paris in September 30. The North American leg will run in spots including Toronto, Montreal, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas and more.

The general sale for tickets will go live next week on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Pre-sale access will be available from Jan. 23 on A$AP Rocky’s website.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Don’t Be Dumb‘s release this past Friday. Fans got to see a glimpse of the live version of the album as Rocky was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

A$AP Rocky 2026 North American Don’t Be Dumb Tour Dates

May 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

May 31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 7 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

June 8 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

June 14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

June 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

June 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

June 30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

July 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

