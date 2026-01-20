Bloop-Bye Wig! NeNe Leakes Fans Blast ‘Bitter’ Bethenny Frankel’s Take On Icon’s Bravo Return, Says She Was Told NeNe Was ‘Toxic’

Bethenny claims she pitched a show with NeNe, but Bravo rejected it, citing NeNe as 'toxic'.

BYE, WIG! That’s what NeNe Leakes fans are saying to “bitter” Bethenny Frankel, who’s being blasted for commenting on the ATL icon’s highly-discussed return to Bravo, noting that she was once told that NeNe was too “toxic” for a project she pitched.

Following the bombshell news that the “Queen of Atlanta” herself is finally heading back to the network that made her a household name, the fellow former housewife offered a response that fans are calling the ultimate “backhanded compliment.”

According to Page Six, Bethenny took to Instagram on Friday, January 16, to share her excited but undeniably shady reaction to NeNe Leakes joining the upcoming series Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

While the 55-year-old alum insisted she was happy for her former peer, she quickly pivoted to questioning the motives behind the reunion, suggesting NeNe may be returning due to financial woes or a desperate need to stay relevant.

“NeNe and I have a good relationship, and I am so happy for her, for whatever makes her happy in her life. And everyone makes decisions for different reasons, emotionally, financially, career, relevance, whatever anyone’s choice is, I’m thrilled for NeNe,” Bethenny began.

The most explosive part of Bethenny’s rant involved a claim that the concept for the new 20th-anniversary special was actually her idea.

According to Bethenny, she previously pitched a series to Bravo producers that would have featured just her and NeNe traveling across the country in an RV. However, she alleges that production shot down the project with a very specific reason for the rejection.

“I’m not in any way saying that they stole my idea. Road Trip has been a movie, and many people have had different road trip shows, nor do I care, and if they do, or did, great. But it’s just an interesting conversation on how, like, time heals all wounds, or not everything is as it seems in the moment,” she stated.

“They told me they could never touch a project involving [NeNe] because she is ‘kryptonite and toxic,’” she continued. “”But food for thought because you guys love my tea. The bridge was not burned because they are doing this show with NeNe with the same concept, except this is a different group of people.”

The surprise surrounding the news of NeNe returning to Bravo from Frankel and others stems largely from the legal firestorm that erupted in 2022.

NeNe famously filed a federal lawsuit against NBC, Bravo, and Andy Cohen, accusing the network of fostering a “racially insensitive and inappropriate” workplace culture. Though she dismissed the suit “without prejudice” after months of negotiations, the bridge appeared to be permanently incinerated.

Bethenny, who has been leading her own “reality reckoning” against the network, expressed shock that Bravo would re-hire someone who took legal action against them.

“I’ve never in history heard of someone go after a company and take legal action for different accusations, and then that company hire them back. That’s just an interesting dynamic,” said Bethenny.

Bethenny Claps Back At Detractors Over Her NeNe Leakes Video

In case you’re wondering what Bethenny thinks about fans dragging her, she clapped back in her comments. When a fan wrote, “Couldn’t you have just said congratulations?” she wrote:

“I did. To her. But I’m saying this to you. GTFO if you don’t like it.”

She also gave a stern suggestion to another fan who said, “You could’ve just stopped at Congratulations.”

“Yeah, well go follow that person,” replied Bethenny.

Mind you, NeNe and Bethenny are friendly–or at least they were in 2023. Back then, the two recorded a podcast bonding over their dislike of the treatment they allegedly received from Andy Cohen. NeNe added, however, that she would be open to reconciling with the Bravo boss.

Now in the present day, despite Bethenny’s skepticism, NeNe appears to be focused on the positive.

In an emotional video shared on January 14, the Broadway star confirmed her return to the franchise for the Ultimate Road Trip spinoff, which celebrates 20 years of Real Housewives. NeNe will have a “notable presence” during the Atlanta leg of the trip, marking her first appearance on the network since her 2020 exit.

NeNe took the high road in her announcement, specifically thanking Andy Cohen and other executives for helping bridge the gap.

“I’m happy, overjoyed to say that I will be returning to Bravo,” NeNe shared. “I want to thank Frances Berwick, Andy Cohen, so many executives behind the scenes who have worked to make this happen”

While Bethenny and Andy Cohen’s feud continues to rage on—with Cohen recently dismissing her social media videos as “suffocating”—it seems the door that was once locked for NeNe has finally swung open. Whether this guest appearance leads to a full-time return to #RHOA isn’t clear.





