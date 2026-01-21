Listen Live
Close
Contests

Win Tickets To See DVSN Celebrate 10 Years Music

Published on January 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DVSN Houston 2026
Source: General / DVSN Houston 2026

R&B fans in Houston have a special reason to celebrate as DVSN prepares to hit the stage in honor of the 10 year anniversary of their acclaimed Sept. 5th project. The duo has spent the last decade soundtracking relationships late nights and emotional moments with their signature blend of moody production and heartfelt vocals. This milestone performance is set to be a can not miss night for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

DON’T WANNA WAIT TO WIN? BUY TICKETS HERE

We are giving you the chance to be there for free. Tickets to see DVSN live are up for grabs right now! Enter below for your chance to win and celebrate 10 years of with dvsn.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW TO ENTER

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016

Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over "All The Way Up" Music Publishing

Hip-Hop Wired
iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Show

Reps For Ludacris Claim His Involvement In Kid Rock's MAGA Music Festival Was "A Mix Up"

Hip-Hop Wired
Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs At Massey Hall

Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Message To Fugees Affiliate John Forté

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close