Kay Flock’s Team Shuts Down Rumors Of Stabbing In Prison

New York drill rapper Kay Flock has been behind bars for over a month, and rumors have already begun.

Online “detectives” recently claimed that Flock was allegedly stabbed 18 times following a fight. Shortly after the reports surfaced, the Bronx rapper’s attorney, Michael T. Ashley, called cap and shut down any speculation:

“I am glad to confirm that Mr. Kevin Perez a.k.a. Kay Flock is quite well. We met earlier this week, and I spoke with him moments ago. His spirits remain high, and he is resolved to continue to pursue justice in his case. His notice of appeal was recently filed, and various post-conviction remedies are being pursued on his behalf.”

Back in December, the PSA rapper was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a RICO conviction. Kay Flock was found guilty on court counts, including racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and a firearm discharge offense. Prior to his sentencing, Flock addressed his supporters, letting them know he was heading into jail ten toes down and thanking those who stood by him throughout the process:

“I want to give thanks to everybody who supported me and kept me in their prayers. I want to thank everyone who was involved in my trial. Especially the judge, who made sure I was treated with respect throughout the process. I have to thank my lawyer, Michael Ashley, no cap, for not giving up on me and putting up a hell of a fight. Even though we still fighting, because it ain’t over until Allah say it’s over. I want to thank everyone of my fans and supporters. I love y’all. Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart, and I pray everyone out there is at peace and feels positive too.”

Despite the rumors, Kay Flock’s team says the rapper is doing well and remains focused on pursuing justice in his case.

