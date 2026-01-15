2026 RodeoHouston Tickets Now On Sale

Source: Rodeo Houston / Houston Chronicle

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has released tickets for the 2026 season! HLSR will take place from March 2, through March 22.

Tickets for wave one go on sale HERE at 10 a.m.

The online waiting room opens at 9:30 am, where anyone joining between then and 9:59 a.m. will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets. Early entrance into the waiting room does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.

Wave two for tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. The waiting room opens at 1:30 p.m.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

