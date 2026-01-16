Listen Live
Lil Wayne’s ‘Lollipop’ Was Originally Made For Dem Franchize Boyz

Lil Wayne’s ‘Lollipop’ Was Originally Made For Dem Franchize Boyz, Group Confirms

The story has circulated through the industry for years, but 18 years later, the group is confirming on Hip-Hop Wired that the urban legend is, in fact, true.

Published on January 15, 2026

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Dem Franchize Boyz are opening up about the biggest bag they ever missed.

The Bankhead, GA-based group made their mark during a pivotal era in Southern Hip-Hop, delivering timeless records like “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It,” “I Think They Like Me,” and “White Tee.” But there’s one song that got away. Back in March 2008, Lil Wayne released one of the biggest records of his career, “Lollipop,” featuring Static Major. What many fans didn’t know is that the song was originally meant for Dem Franchize Boyz.

The story has circulated through the industry for years, but 18 years later, the group is confirming on Hip-Hop Wired that the urban legend is, in fact, true. Parlae and Pimpin’ broke down one of the biggest what-ifs in Southern Hip-Hop history:

Related Stories

“Franchize Boyz was Static Major’s favorite group; he wanted to do music with us. So he came down for a weekend, he links up with Kadife, Kadife calls me and says, ‘Aye Lae, I got Static in town, we at the studio, come one we got a song for you. I was like, ‘Ay man, I’m not about to leave where I’m at right now, I’ll come to the studio later on.”

Pimpin’ admitted he also played a role in the missed opportunity:

“I was in the club, but we was supposed to go to the studio after the club. They had already been on me, saying, ‘Yo a** always doing this and doing that, you need to come to the studio. I’m just gonna put it like this, I f*cked up.”

