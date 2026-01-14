KLASSIC KUTS: A Funkly Classic Called “Mirda Rock”





Every once in a while, a beat drops that doesn’t just make you dance — it makes you think rhythm. That’s exactly the sort of vibe you get from “Mirda Rock,” the minimalist electro gem from Reggie Griffin & Technofunk that pulsed through underground parties in 1983 and still feels fresh when you hear it today.

The story behind “Mirda Rock” is rooted in one of those musical paths that zig-zag all over funk, boogie, electro, and early hip-hop. At the center of it was Reggie Griffin — a multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and songwriter deep in the groove game long before most of us learned to walk. Before the track even hit 12-inches, Reggie had already left fingerprints all over soul and funk history, co-founding the band Manchild in the ’70s and later contributing to Chaka Khan’s massive I Feel for You album



But “Mirda Rock” was something different. With almost nothing but synth lines, guttural bass pulses, and a robotic rhythm locked in, it’s electro stripped to its essence — raw, futuristic, and built for DJs who knew their crowd wasn’t coming for anything but movement. The tune’s name itself seemed like an instruction: forget the chatter — just let the rock in the music carry you.



There’s very little formal documentation about who actually played what live on the record — and maybe that’s part of its charm. It sits comfortably in that era when producers and musicians were experimenting with machines as much as melody, when the Roland boxes and early drum computers began shaping the future. Some internet nostalgia threads even describe its “story arc” in almost mythic terms — a saga of the Funk Computer learning to groove against all odds.



For fans of electro and early dance culture, “Mirda Rock” was a secret handshake — a 12-inch you held onto because once you dropped it in the mix, you didn’t need words. You needed that beat. And decades later, that beat still speaks.

So dig out that rusty 12″, cue up the YouTube upload, or find “Mirda Rock” on your favorite streaming service, really it might not be on any streaming service…but let that stripped-down groove hit you just like it did back in the day.

