One Gotta Go: Get Up & Grind Edition – Motivation Anthems for 2026

This week on Good Morning H-Town, our One Gotta Go category was all about “Get Up & Grind” — the songs that light a fire under you when the year is just getting started and excuses are running out. These are records that don’t just sound good, they move you. The first song to get eliminated was Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” And don’t get it twisted — this record is legendary. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, won a Grammy, and helped define Kendrick’s DAMN. era. But motivation-wise, it’s more reflective than push-you-out-the-door energy, so it was the first to go.



Next out was Drake’s “Started From the Bottom.” (Yes, that grind anthem.) Drake built a career off relatability and ambition, and this song became a generational flex when it dropped in 2013, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100. Still, compared to the other records, it’s more about where you’ve been than where you’re headed. Then came Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which honestly hurt to watch go. This is one of the most motivational songs ever made — an Oscar winner, a No. 1 hit, and a cultural reset. But sometimes a song can be too intense, like you need a Rocky montage and a full training camp just to press play.

That left us with the undeniable winner: Jay-Z’s “Dirt Off Your Shoulder.” A certified classic! Released in 2003, the song became a blueprint for resilience — literally brushing off doubt, hate, and setbacks. It wasn’t just a hit; it became a mindset. Barack Obama even used the line during his presidential campaign, and that alone tells you the cultural weight it carries. “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” doesn’t yell at you — it reminds you who you are. And when it comes to grinding into a new year with confidence, clarity, and boss energy, HOV still reigns supreme.