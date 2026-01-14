The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the biggest cultural events in Texas and one of the largest rodeos in the world, blending livestock competitions, carnival attractions, food festivals, and blockbuster concerts that draw hundreds of thousands to NRG Stadium every spring. With total event attendance routinely topping 2.5 million visitors across its multi-week run, the concert series is a major draw on its own, with audiences that rival major festival crowds.

While Bun B’s RodeoHouston performances were some of the most talked-about and culturally significant nights in recent history, they did not make the official Top 25 attendance list due to how the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tracks concert records. The rankings are based strictly on paid stadium attendance, and Bun B’s shows, which featured a lineup of artists, are categorized differently than single-headliner concerts. Despite packed stadium visuals and massive crowds across NRG Park, his paid attendance totals reportedly fell just short of the razor-thin cutoff needed to crack the Top 25, which often comes down to a few hundred tickets. While not reflected in the rankings, Bun B’s impact remains undeniable, helping cement Houston hip-hop as a core part of the rodeo’s modern legacy.

For 2026, RodeoHouston runs March 2 – 22, featuring headliners across country, pop, rock, and Latin genres. Big names include Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Creed, Lizzo (her hometown debut), Rascal Flatts, and Cody Johnson closing the season.

Below is a rundown of the 25 most-attended individual RodeoHouston concerts of all time, ranked by paid attendance at NRG Stadium — the biggest crowds ever to pack the rodeo’s rotating stage.

Rank Year Artist(s) Attendance 1 2024 Jonas Brothers 75,600 2 2024 Los Tigres del Norte 75,595 3 2019 Los Tigres del Norte 75,586 4 2019 Cardi B 75,580 5 2018 Garth Brooks 75,577 6 2018 Calibre 50 75,565 7 2017 Siggno (double bill with Banda el Recodo) 75,557 7 2017 Banda el Recodo (double bill with Siggno) 75,557 8 2016 Los Huracanes del Norte (double bill) 75,508 8 2016 Banda Los Recoditos (double bill) 75,508 9 2015 La Arrolladora Banda El Limón (double bill) 75,357 9 2015 La Maquinaria Nortena (double bill) 75,357 10 2013 Los Invasores de Nuevo León (double bill) 75,305 10 2013 Julión Álvarez (double bill) 75,305 11 2013 Luke Bryan 75,242 12 2013 Blake Shelton 75,238 13 2014 Pesado (double bill with Banda MS) 75,224 13 2014 Banda MS (double bill with Pesado) 75,224 14 2013 Pitbull 75,217 15 2014 Maroon 5 75,214 16 2013 Bruno Mars 75,177 17 2015 Brad Paisley 75,167 18 2019 Kane Brown 75,122 19 2016 Luke Bryan 75,082 20 2014 Luke Bryan 75,078 21 2015 Ariana Grande 75,068 22 2014 Usher 75,067 23 2014 Blake Shelton 75,054 24 2024 Nickelback 75,036 25 2017 Luke Bryan 75,033

The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com