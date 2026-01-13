Druski / Megachurch Pastors

It’s a new year, and we got a new skit from the world’s favorite social media comedian, Druski, and this time he’s locking in on megachurch pastors.

Druski is going to be the talk of all the mega churches after accurately portraying how much of a spectacle they are, thanks to their over-the-top, often egregiously flashy and gaudy pastors, who usually end up in real-life controversies.

Druski’s latest skit opens up with him suspended high above his faux flock while smoke machines behind him go off, and Kirk Franklin’s hit record, “Revolution,” plays in the background.

The skit goes even deeper, with Druski doing his best and giving an accurate portrayal of a megachurch pastor who would make the late, controversial Bishop Eddie Long proud, storming the pulpit, talking loudly, and wiping ridiculous amounts of sweat from his forehead.

All of that happens while he stands in front of a massive LED screen that reads “Collect & Pray,” taking a swipe at the perceived notion that megachurches disguise their lust for profit by preying on the loyal faith of their congregation.

In the skit, he also calls on an elderly couple to step forward while sharing that the woman told him she is having a problem conceiving a child. He hilariously says he’s going to impregnate her and the congregation “with the word of God.”

Druski then begins talking about heavenly drip, a Dior blazer, tailored pants, and Christian Louboutin red-bottom shoes.

“People ask me why I’m wearing Christian Dior and Christian Louboutin,” he says. “It’s because I’m a Christian.” He flips his foot to show the sole. “And I walk in the blood of Jesus.”

BRUH.

The skit then jumps to an offering scene, where Pastor Druski demands that the congregation raise $4 million for members in Zimbabwe, telling them it must be done that day and that no one can leave the church until the goal is met.

Druski hilariously praises one of the churchgoers for handing over his “life savings.”

Other hilarious moments in the skit include Pastor Druski quoting rapper Real Boston Richey, calling him an apostle, lying on a couch, counting money, and kissing the stacks of cash while smiling to the sky. At the same time, Kirk Franklin’s “I’ve Been Looking For You” plays in the background.

The chef’s kiss of the skit shows Druski in his Bentley, being approached by a member of his congregation who asks him to pray for his wife.

Druski asks the man if he has tithed; the man says no, and Druski tells him, “Man, get off my car,” then drives off.

Druski’s Skit Sparks Social Media Debates

As expected, some find the skit hilariously accurate, while others find it to be a slap in the face to religion.

“I knew the druski convo was otw. I think druski is hilarious and i thought that mega church skit was spot on,” one person wrote in response to the skit.

Another person added, “Druski is not making fun of God or Jesus here. He is making fun of the commercialization, entertainment-ization, and greed of mega churches. Most mega churches deserve this because their actions are abhorrent. Jesus flipped the money changers’ tables.”

Those who didn’t care for the skit said, “I just had to unfollow Druski,” wrote one person. Another added, “Poking fun at mega churches is common, but this didn’t sit right with my spirit. I know for sure he wouldn’t create the same content toward any other religion.”

People will be talking about this skit until Druski finds another real-life subject to hilariously clown on social media. Until that happens, you can see more reactions below.