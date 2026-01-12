Listen Live
Close
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to the Bow Wow & B2k Boys 4 Life Tour

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to the Bow Wow & B2k Boys 4 Life Tour

Published on January 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boys 4 Life Tour Houston
Source: General / Boys 4 Life Tour Houston

The B2K Bow Wow Boys 4 Life Tour: Where It All Started is bringing a wave of early-2000s nostalgia back to the stage on March 12. Headlined by Bow Wow and B2K, the tour celebrates the era that helped define a generation of hip-hop and R&B, featuring a stacked lineup that includes Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Franchise Boyz, with special guest Pretty Ricky. Fans can expect a high-energy night packed with classic hits, throwback anthems, and unforgettable moments as some of the most iconic artists of the 2000s reunite to remind everyone exactly where it all started.

Hit the link below to take our music survey for your chance to win!

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY TO ENTER

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Gamestop

Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

Hip-Hop Wired
14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL

Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

Hip-Hop Wired
US-TECHNOLOGY-AI-CES

Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close