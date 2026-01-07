Shook Ones: Donald Trump Desperately Begs MAGA Crowd For Midterm Vote, ‘I’ll Get Impeached!’

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

2026 is going to be a big year in politics. The dumpster fire that is Donald Trump’s 2.0 administration rages on as we begin the eleven-month journey to the midterm elections. As it stands right now, Republicans control the power in all three branches of government but that could change if voters decide that the National Guard deployments, ICE raids, Venezuela attacks, the government shutdown, and the ever-increasing price of…everything has soured them on Trump’s “America first” agenda.

Eleven months might sound like a long time but Republicans need a political win badly, and wins in Washington, D.C,. can take months to manufacture. The Orange One seems acutely aware of this peril because during a recent speech to House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, Trump holstered his signature bombast and instead opted for a more concerned tenor.

”You gotta win the midterms. Because if you don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”

It isn’t often that you hear Trump speak the truth, but he’s not lying here. However, it should be made clear that Democrats wouldn’t have to look far or hard to find more than a few reasons that articles of impeachment should be put forth. That said, this blue moon of truth is a significant indicator of how dire the situation is for the right wing of America’s political eagle.

Like a weary conductor trying to get his orchestra to keep rhythm, The Washington Post reports that Trump gave direct instructions to his splintering party on what issues they should be talking about to stop the bleeding. In his estimation, trans athletes in women’s sports, violent crime policy, and efforts to reduce drug prices should be the only song Republicans are singing if they want to win in November.

If you scared, go to the church that you never go to but that you made it seem like you go to to win the votes of white Christian nationalists.

