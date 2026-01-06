Donnie McClurkin Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Singer Calls Claims ‘Grossly Mischaracterized’

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Donnie McClurkin, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor known for songs like “We Fall Down” and “I Call You Faithful,” is facing serious allegations of sexual assault in a new lawsuit obtained by NBC News. The lawsuit, filed by Giuseppe Corletto, accuses McClurkin of sexual assault over the course of more than a decade while serving as both his spiritual mentor and employer. It also contains an alleged email in which McClurkin apologized for his actions, calling himself a “dirty old man.”

Corletto alleges the abuse began after he sought out help from McClurkin in 2003, when he was 21 years old. At the time, he was struggling to reconcile his own sexuality and faith. According to the lawsuit, Corletto went to McClurkin’s Long Island, N.Y., church, Perfecting Faith Church, after reading the pastor’s autobiographical book, which described how God helped McClurkin overcome what he referred to as the “curse” of homosexuality.

At a church event, McClurkin spoke openly about his own experience with sexual assault, which Corletto says immediately resonated with him because it was “similar” to his own life story. Corletto was later introduced to McClurkin privately, and the pastor took an immediate interest in him. But what Corletto initially believed was a supportive mentorship, he now says he believes was grooming.

Giuseppe Corletto Alleges McClurkin Abused Him At His “Pray The Gay Away” Spiritual Sessions

The lawsuit alleges that McClurkin began molesting him during his “pray the gay away” spiritual sessions and that the abuse escalated over several years. Corletto later became McClurkin’s assistant in 2004 and regularly traveled with him for work, according to the filing.

Corletto says that roughly two years into working for McClurkin, the alleged abuse escalated from groping during prayer sessions to rape while traveling, according to the lawsuit. One alleged incident occurred during a 2007 trip to California, during which McClurkin also brought his then-girlfriend. The lawsuit claims McClurkin still forced himself on Corletto in a hotel room.

When confronted, McClurkin allegedly told Corletto that he was on medication and did not remember what happened.

“McClurkin further manipulated [Corletto], blaming him for the incident and convincing him that he was the sole culpable party,” the lawsuit states. “As a result, plaintiff experienced intense shame and confusion.”

The lawsuit also states that Corletto “struggled to process these incidents of sexual abuse, as [McClurkin] was both his mentor and employer, making it difficult for him to speak out about the abuse he had suffered.”

McClurkin Allegedly Apologized For His Actions Via Email, The Lawsuit Claims

After another alleged sexual assault at a Niagara Falls hotel in 2013, Corletto claims McClurkin later sent him an email apologizing.

“I am the actual epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man,’” McClurkin allegedly wrote, according to the lawsuit, “pawning and groping a young man who is just looking for a friendship and close platonic relationship with someone he wants/ looks to for help, guidance, and spirituality.”

He added, “I feel so foul…so stupid.

Corletto says he did not come across the alleged email again until 2025, an experience he described as validating after years of shame and self-doubt.

“I didn’t make this up. I wasn’t crazy,” Corletto said. “I felt vindicated in some ways…He’s literally admitting to his guilt.”

The Gospel Singer Has Denied All Allegations Brought Forth In Giuseppe Corletto’s Lawsuit

McClurkin, now 66, has denied all allegations through his attorney.

“At no time did Pastor McClurkin engage in any form of sexual abuse, assault, or sexual coercion of Mr. Corletto,” attorney Greg Lisi said in a statement. “The claims set forth in the lawsuit grossly mischaracterize their interactions, which occurred over a decade, and some accusations over 2 decades ago. All these allegations are contradicted by the real facts.”

In his 2001 book Eternal Victim–Eternal Victor, McClurkin wrote that he was sexually abused by an uncle at age eight and linked that trauma to his sexuality.

“A seed had been planted,” he wrote, according to NBC News. “A seed that would be my lot to struggle with for many years to come.” He added, “There are many more things that need to be done to break the curse of homosexuality, but that’s another book.”

McClurkin rose to prominence as one of gospel music’s biggest stars, winning three Grammy Awards, including one for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album for his hit album …Again. “I Call You Faithful” became his first No. 1 single in 2005, exploding with a seven-week run atop Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart. Oprah Winfrey famously named his self-titled album one of her favorite things in 1996.

Giuseppe Corletto’s lawsuit was filed under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which extended the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims in 2022. Although the standard filing window closed in March 2025, some cases have proceeded through tolling agreements that extend the deadline.

