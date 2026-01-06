Claressa Shields Tells 50 Cent To ST*U Over Papoose Beef

Claressa Shields has stepped into yet another Rap squabble. She has told 50 Cent to keep quiet after he responded to Papoose .

As per Complex, Claressa Shields has now entered 50 Cent’s Pettyverse. Last week, Papoose and Fif engaged in a back-and-forth on social media. During the exchange, 50 repurposed an old clip of Remy Ma claiming that Pap earned the least out of all the men she has ever dated. Even though her significant other let her know he would handle it, Claressa unleashed a series of messages on her Snapchat. “I wake up New Year’s Day and 50 Cent got a post with my face & Papoose face on it and I’ve never done or said nothing bad ’bout him!” her first snap read. “So I’m all confused like what the heck.”

She went on to deny 50 Cent’s claims about her spending habits; specifically how she recently treated herself at Louis Vuitton. “Now he’s regurgitating lies!” she added. “I literally have my receipts posted. There is no LV luggage or duffle bag on there! That’s a lie… Y’all mfs are obsessed with my life! Obsessed with me and Pap! It’s weird!”

She also posted that “Mfs ain’t never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can STFU for real!” Naturally, her responses landed on 50 Cent’s radar, and surprisingly, he waved the white flag. In a now-deleted Instagram post he wrote, “Ok the truth is I’m a claressa shields fan, I think she is an amazing fighter and she got a Big fight coming up, so I’m gonna chill and let her focus let’s go champ!”

This isn’t Claressa’s first time clapping back online. In the past, she’s gotten into it with Cam’ron and, of course, Remy Ma, who is Papoose’s ex-wife. Claressa Shields will fight Franchón Crews-Dezurn on Sunday (Feb. 22) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This is a highly anticipated rematch of their professional debut almost a decade prior.