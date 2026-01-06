Listen Live
Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

Terry Kennedy was incarcerated in connection to the assault and death of fellow skateboarder, Josiah Kassahun.

Published on January 6, 2026

BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event

Terry Kennedy, a former professional skateboarder who worked with the likes of Pharrell Williams and other celebs, was released from prison at the end of last year. Terry Kennedy was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery in a 2021 assault case involving fellow skateboarder Josiah Kassahun.

TMZ Sports, which has been covering the matter intently, reports that Terry Kennedy, 40, was released on New Year’s Eve (December 31) of 2025. Kennedy’s case was heard in a DuPage County court, but it has not been reported which facility held him as an inmate.

Kennedy was sentenced to five years on the battery charges in 2022, avoiding the looming first-degree murder charge. Kassahun died from his injuries sustained in the assault.

Kennedy worked alongside Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club fashion label and skate team, and also hawked products in the skateboarding world. He also competed in events such as the X Games.

Terry Kennedy is still on parole, which is set to end on June 30 of this year.

Photo: Getty

Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

