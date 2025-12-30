Doechii & SZA Release New Single ‘girl, get up’

Source: Katie Flores / Getty

Doechii has had an iconic 2025. Fresh off a historic Grammy Award win at the beginning of the year, a massively successful sold-out Live From The Swamp tour this past fall. Now she is ending the year with a bang with a new single in collaboration with another huge star and member of TDE.

The 27-year-old artist dropped a surprise release of her new single girl, get up, featuring global singer and superstar SZA. Produced by Jay Versace, the song samples the eerily haunting “What Happened To That Boy” by Baby featuring Clipse. Doechii uses the song to set the record straight about online narratives said about her, and allegations of her being an “industry plant.”

She raps, “All that industry plant shit wack, I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats… You suck every rap n**** d*ck from the back, but what’s the agenda when the It Girl black? Y’all can’t fathom that I worked this hard, and y’all can’t fathom that I earned this chart.”

The song arrives alongside a striking visual music video directed by James Mackel, who previously directed the GRAMMY-nominated video for Anxiety.

You can listen to the song and watch the music visualizer below.

