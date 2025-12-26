Relationship Recap: 2025 Celebrity Weddings, Engagements & Entanglements

2025 Celebrity Weddings, Engagements & Entanglements
2025 was a big year for celebrity romance.
From surprise vows to headline-making hard launches that broke the internet, 2025 has been a banner year for celebrity love. Whether they were quietly tying the knot away from the spotlight or stepping out hand-in-hand for the very first time, these stars proved romance is still very much alive in Hollywood. Here’s a look at the celebrity weddings and new relationships that had everyone talking this year.
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs quietly kicked off their romance in late 2024, but it wasn’t until early 2025 that the world caught on — and the spotlight hasn’t let up since. With Cardi navigating a divorce as they went public, the relationship arrived with instant drama, but the two pushed through the noise and stayed solid. Their love story hit its biggest milestone yet on Nov. 13, 2025, when they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
Jassi Rideaux & Darius Harris
Real Housewives of Potomac star Jassi Rideaux is officially off the market! The reality star married Dallas Cowboys linebacker Darius Harris on June 6 in Texas, turning a whirlwind romance into a walk down the aisle.
Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen kept things private when she married Joaquim Valente in Surfside, Fla., on Dec. 3. A source tells PEOPLE the ceremony was intentionally small and intimate.
“Gisele didn’t feel the need to share the wedding with anyone outside of her family unit,” the insider says. “It just reflected where she is in her life right now.”
Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre
Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s love story unfolded like a slow-burn movie. After sparking dating rumors in February 2025, the pair made it official in June with a birthday post for Pierre. Their bond extends beyond romance — they’ve teamed up creatively on Taylor’s visual album Escape Room and the music video for “Long Time.” By September 2025, they were stepping onto the red carpet together, making their couple debut in full Hollywood fashion.
Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts surprised fans with a major reveal this spring: he’s a married man. In an April 22 interview with Men’s Health, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback confirmed his nuptials to Bry Burrows.
“You can call her my wife,” he said, sharing that the two tied the knot earlier this year.
A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo
A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s relationship was a slow leak before it became official. Rumors first swirled in summer 2024, when the pair were spotted together at the Olympics, with Adebayo cheering on Wilson’s record-setting performance. By early 2025, Wilson was calling him her “favorite Olympian,” and the hints kept piling up. She finally sealed the deal later that year in her Cosmopolitan cover story, confirming what fans had long suspected.
Cory Booker & Alexis Lewis
Sen. Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis made it a two-part celebration. The couple legally wed in a civil ceremony in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 24, then hosted a second, intimate wedding in Washington, D.C., just five days later — proving one “I do” simply wasn’t enough.
Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson didn’t just go public — they hard-launched. After dating rumors bubbled up, the two confirmed their relationship in July 2025, making their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. Fans are convinced the romance has been brewing longer than they let on, especially with the couple appearing to live together and constantly showing up for each other online and at events.
Michelle Young & Jack Leius
Bachelor alum Michelle Young and Jack Leius said “I do” on June 7 at Woodland Glasshaus at Bavaria Downs in Chaska, Minnesota.
“Best day of our lives,” Young wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo from the wedding.
Gabby Windey & Robby Hoffman
Gabby Windey’s wedding came straight out of a rom-com. In a March 5 Cosmopolitan interview, the former Bachelorette revealed she and Robby Hoffman tied the knot in January after evacuating from fires.
“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” she said. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”
Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd
After years of whispers, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd finally made things official on June 21 — in the most Gen Z way possible. Azzi posted a selfie with a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend,” sending fans into a frenzy. The two first met as teens at USA Basketball U16 tryouts, where friendship eventually blossomed into romance.
Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart
CODA star Daniel Durant and Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart danced their way down the aisle on Aug. 23 in Santa Margarita, Calif.
“I never could imagine what my wedding would be like and it still feels a little bit like a dream,” Durant told People. “But it’s real. It’s happening!”
The couple met as dance partners on DWTS in 2022 and were engaged by December the following year.
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez went big for her big day, marrying producer Benny Blanco in a lavish Los Angeles ceremony in September 2025. The star-studded guest list included her Wizards of Waverly Place costar Jennifer Stone and longtime friend Taylor Swift, turning the wedding into a full-blown Hollywood reunion.
Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles set tongues wagging in late August 2025 when they were spotted kissing in London and stepping out together in Rome. While sources have praised their chemistry, they’ve stressed that the two are simply spending time together — and haven’t labeled the relationship just yet.
Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau
Talk about unexpected. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau became 2025’s most surprising pairing after the singer was spotted having dinner with the former Canadian prime minister in Montreal on July 28 — just weeks after her June split from Orlando Bloom. Trudeau, meanwhile, separated from ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau back in 2023.
Tyga & Madelaine Petsch
Tyga and Madelaine Petsch’s romance went from whispers to headlines in early 2025. After meeting in November 2024, the pair were spotted together at a Lakers game in February and a Vanity Fair party later that month. By April, Petsch had softly confirmed the relationship on Instagram.
AD Smith & Ollie Sutherland
Perfect Match season 3 costars AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland stunned fans when they announced they were married on Oct. 26.
“The Sutherlands 🥂🤍,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, alongside photos from their wedding day.
Demi Lovato & Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato married fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in a romantic California ceremony on May 25, 2025 — complete with two Vivienne Westwood dresses. She walked down the aisle in a corseted white gown with a “cathedral-style” ivory tulle veil, later changing into a strapless pearl-covered dress for the reception.
Mel B & Rory McPhee
Mel B officially said goodbye to single life on July 5, marrying Rory McPhee in a glamorous ceremony at London’s iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral.
