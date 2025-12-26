Fine AF Fridays! SZA, Latto, & Shantel Jackson Strip Down For Santa, Vol. 7

1 of 20 ❯ ❮

Source: N/A / Source: Latoo/IG: @latto It’s Christmas time so you know people are bringing out their fur, sparkles, and velvet. This week we’ve got a lot more new faces who have made it on the Fine AF list. It’ll be no surprise that many of the pictures and looks are on theme for the holidays, and it looks like some people got a little naughty while others kept it nice right before Christmas. Let’s take a look! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Sukihana, Ice Spice & More Stars Are Red Hot In Lace, Vol. 6 1. SZA, 36 SZA was in her boss babe bag this week. She shared some sexy Christmas-themed photo to announce that a restock for her Not Beauty brand was on the way!

Anthony Joshua, 36

Anthony Joshua's fine self has been the talk of the week after knocking in Jake Paul's jaw. We don't know what to obsess over more: his chiseled body, his handsomeness, his English accent!

3. Tyler James Williams, 33 Another star that we love, Tyler James Williams, was the cover star for Numéro Netherlands. He served different looks including a red velvet suit, a mixed print outfit, a croc leather look and more. Who knew he could look good in so many different fashions.

4. Niecy Nash, 55, and Phaedra Parks, 52 Niecy Nash and Phaedra Parks stunned in beautiful gowns for the Christmas party Nash was throwing. Nash took the words right out of our mouths. They looked like two “Holiday Barbies.”

5. Shantel Jackson, 41 Source: Shantel Jackson stripped down to her socks on Instagram because those were supposed to be the true stars of her post. She ditched all of her clothes to promote her socks from her brand called Shoe Gummi.

6. Adrian Holmes, 51 Adrian Holmes who plays Uncle Phil in the Peacock series Bel-Air was looking real dapper this week. He posted a picture in a brown suit leaned up against a Maybach car. Even his co-star Jimmy Akingbola joined him in a photo.

7. Jason Derulo, 36 Okayyy! Jason Derulo showing off his dress game! The Haitian-American artist recorded step by step how he puts together a crisp outfit.

8. Leona Lewis, 40 Wow! Is Leona Lewis even aging! She posted a behind-the-scenes video of her looking absolutely gorgeous just before she hit the stage.

9. Lucien Laviscount, 33 It’s no wonder Good Morning America made a highlight reel for Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount. I mean just look at his handsome face and gorgeous smile!

10. Cyn Santana, 33 You know you fine when all you need is face in a photo. Cyn Santana was giving hair, face, eyes, skin in this selfie!

11. Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, 42 Dr. Cheyenne Bryant got all laced up to enjoy a night out with some friends at a Jeezy concert. She looked steamy in her all lace see through gown *whispers* and ruffled some feathers too.

12. Jeezy, 48 Speaking of Jeezy, one thing that man know how to do besides rap is put on a fresh suit. He looked very handsome at one of his latest shows rocking an emerald green suit.

13. Alexis Skyy, 31 Meoowww! Alexis Skyy is serving up body-ody-ody this week. She stepped out in a long sleeve cheetah print mini dress which showed off a lot of her legs and she paired it with some feather heels.

14. Serayah, 30 We’ve got another cheetah girl. Empire star Serayah stepped out with her man Joey Bada$$ wearing a mesh and cheetah print outfit. Looks like it might’ve been a date night for the parents who recently welcomed their son back in June.

15. Rubi Rose, 28 https://www.instagram.com/p/DSnxiKnklI0/ There’s no question as to whether Rubi Rose is sexy or not. In fact, she uses her sex appeal in 99.9% of the photos she takes for the ‘gram. This week she put it to use to help sell bras for the Garden of Putain brand.

16. Devon Franklin, 47, and Maria Castillo Franklin, 29 The Franklins dropped their first Christmas photos together as a married couple. Their elegance was captured in each photo with Devon wearing a velvet suit and Maria in a gold haltered dress.

17. Moneybagg Yo, 34 Moneybagg Yo looked like a bag of money dripped out in a cream-colored fur coat and had all the ladies sending flirty emojis in his comments. According to the caption, the Memphis rapper was all dressed up in preparation for a shoot.

18. Angela White aka Blac Chyna, 37 Source: N/A / Source: Angela White/IG: @blacchyna There isn’t much that Angela White can’t pull off. For the past few weeks she’s been rocking lime green tresses and looking too fine while doing it. Since going through her bodily and spiritual transformation, she’s been looking happier, healthier and her best self.

19. Latto, 27 Source: N/A / Source: Latoo/IG: @latto Big Mama just celebrated her birthday and you already know she wasn’t going to let the day pass without sharing some fire pics. Latto’s sexy snaps were right on theme for Christmas, which is perfect for someone who is born three days before the holiday.