Kai Cenat Further Clarifies His Stance On Mental Health
The popular streamer Kai Cenat hopped back on X, formerly Twitter, to further clarify his stance on mental health awareness after sharing a viral video on the subject a week ago. “I know I’ll get clowned for this,” he began, referring to some of the negative responses he received from the original video.
“I’m not sad, I’m not depressed but I need to bring awareness to mental health after some of the feedback I’ve been seeing,” he continued in another post. He also wrote about how he felt that he would be able to speak to his followers on a deeper and personal level, and encourage others to be more open about their mental health struggles.
In his original video posted last Tuesday (Dec. 16), Cenat opened up about some of the issues he was struggling with, including “self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals” that he wanted to accomplish.
“As I was very consistent in streaming there were certain times I realized that I was losing touch of reality,” the 24-year-old said in the follow-up post. “I needed to take a step back and fully reset. I started to realize I wasn’t even spending time with close friends and family behind the scenes as much as I wanted to.”
Kai Cenat wrote another couple of posts talking about the lessons he learned from watching anime series such as Naruto and Death Note. He also spoke about dismissing the criticism some gave to his original video, with some feeling he wasn’t being sincere and citing the millions of dollars he’s earned as a streamer. “I can’t imagine the things that people are going through on a deeper level so for those people let me speak up a little LOUDER idc if people look at me as a joke,” he wrote.
For Cenat, the journey to his willingness to talk about mental health stems from his speech at the 2025 Streamer Awards, which saw him without his locs, as he discussed experiencing depression upon the conclusion of his Mafiathon 3 livestream.
